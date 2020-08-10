J2 Global Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Achieves Record Second Quarter Revenues

Announces Share Repurchase Program of up to 10 Million Shares

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“J2’s outstanding results in an exceptionally challenging environment demonstrate the strength and quality of our business and the dedication of our employees,” said Vivek Shah, CEO of J2 Global. “Our adaptability and focus led to record-breaking revenues, Adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow for the quarter.”

SECOND QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

Q2 2020 quarterly revenues increased 2.7% to a second quarter record of $331.0 million compared to $322.4 million for Q2 2019.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $139.6 million compared to $95.4 million for Q2 2019. Q2 2020 free cash flow(2) increased 35.1% to $115.9 million compared to $85.8 million for Q2 2019.

GAAP earnings per diluted share(3) increased 21.1% to $0.80 in Q2 2020 compared to $0.66 for Q2 2019.

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share(3)(4) for the quarter increased 7.0% to $1.71 as compared to $1.60 for Q2 2019.

GAAP net income increased by 16.9% to $38.1 million as compared to $32.6 million for Q2 2019.

Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA(5) increased 6.1% to $132.9 million compared to $125.2 million for Q2 2019.

J2 ended the quarter with approximately $711 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments after deploying approximately $1 million during the quarter in connection with contingent consideration payments for acquisitions from previous years. In addition, J2 deployed approximately $24 million in respect of its share repurchase program during the quarter.

Key financial results for Q2 2020 versus Q2 2019 are set forth in the following table (in millions, except per share amounts). Reconciliations of Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures are attached to this Press Release.

Q2 2020 Q2 2019 % Change Revenues Cloud Services $167.1 million $169.1 million (1.2)% Digital Media $163.9 million $153.3 million 6.9% Total Revenue: (1) $331.0 million $322.4 million 2.7% Operating Income $73.0 million $56.6 million 29.0% Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $139.6 million $95.4 million 46.4% Free Cash Flow (2) $115.9 million $85.8 million 35.1% GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (3) $0.80 $0.66 21.1% Adjusted Non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (3) (4) $1.71 $1.60 7.0% GAAP Net Income $38.1 million $32.6 million 16.9% Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Income $80.6 million $77.7 million 3.7% Adjusted EBITDA (5) $132.9 million $125.2 million 6.1% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (5) 40.1% 38.8% 3.4%

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

The Company has reinstated full-year guidance and now estimates that for fiscal year 2020 it will achieve revenues between $1.380 billion and $1.400 billion; Adjusted EBITDA between $556 million and $570 million; and Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of between $7.17 and $7.41.

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share for 2020 excludes share-based compensation of between $23 million and $27 million, amortization of acquired intangibles and the impact of any currently unanticipated items, in each case net of tax.

It is anticipated that the non-GAAP effective tax rate for 2020 (exclusive of the release of reserves for uncertain tax positions) will be between 20.5% and 22.5%.

The Company has not reconciled the Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and any related tax rate information included in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability with respect to costs related to acquisitions and taxation, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable and significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

J2 Global’s Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program. Under the new program, the Company may purchase in the public market or in off-market transactions up to 10 million shares through August 6, 2025. The timing and amounts of any purchases will be determined by the Company from time to time, depending on market conditions and other factors it deems relevant.

Notes:

(1) The revenues associated with each of the businesses may not foot precisely since each is presented independently. (2) Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment, plus contingent consideration. Free cash flow amounts are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are solely for informational purposes. (3) The estimated GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 26.7% for Q2 2020 and 28.1% for Q2 2019. The estimated Adjusted non-GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 21.8% for Q2 2020 and 21.0% for Q2 2019. (4) Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share excludes certain non-GAAP items, as defined in the Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP Financial Measures, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 totaled $0.91 and $0.94 per diluted share, respectively. (5) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest; loss on investments, net; other (income) expense, net; income tax expense; net loss (income) in earnings of equity method investments; depreciation and amortization; and the items used to reconcile EPS to Adjusted non-GAAP EPS, as defined in the Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP Financial Measures. Adjusted EBITDA amounts are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are solely for informational purposes.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media business and eFax, eVoice, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, IPVanish and KeepItSafe in its Cloud Services business. J2 reaches in excess of 180 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2019, J2 had achieved 24 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit www.J2global.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this Press Release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those contained in Vivek Shah’s quote and the “Business Outlook” portion regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2020 financial performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors and uncertainties include, among other items: the Company’s ability to grow non-fax revenues, profitability and cash flows; the Company’s ability to identify, close and successfully transition acquisitions; subscriber growth and retention; variability of the Company’s revenue based on changing conditions in particular industries and the economy generally; protection of the Company’s proprietary technology or infringement by the Company of intellectual property of others; the risk of adverse changes in the U.S. or international regulatory environments, including but not limited to the imposition or increase of taxes or regulatory-related fees; and the numerous other factors set forth in J2 Global’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting J2 Global, refer to the 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by J2 Global on March 2, 2020, and the other reports filed by J2 Global from time-to-time with the SEC, each of which is available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements provided in this press release, including those contained in Vivek Shah’s quote and in the “Business Outlook” portion regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2020 financial performance are based on limited information available to the Company at this time, which is subject to change. Although management’s expectations may change after the date of this press release, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted non-GAAP net income, Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity. We believe these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business.

For more information on these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures, please see the appropriate GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP reconciliation tables included within the attached Exhibit to this release.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 616,820 $ 575,615 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $11,834 and $12,701, respectively 188,383 261,928 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 45,767 49,347 Current assets held for sale 2,175 — Total current assets 853,145 886,890 Long-term investments 94,042 100,079 Property and equipment, net 144,494 127,817 Operating lease right-of-use assets 110,031 125,822 Goodwill 1,637,287 1,633,033 Other purchased intangibles, net 490,435 556,553 Deferred income taxes, noncurrent 56,947 59,976 Other assets 16,199 15,676 Noncurrent assets held for sale 16,865 — TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,419,445 $ 3,505,846 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 166,289 $ 238,059 Income taxes payable, current 24,402 17,758 Deferred revenue, current 159,907 162,855 Operating lease liabilities, current 26,602 26,927 Current portion of long-term debt 391,092 385,532 Other current liabilities 1,501 1,973 Current liabilities held for sale 2,388 — Total current liabilities 772,181 833,104 Long-term debt 1,071,364 1,062,929 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 11,501 12,744 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 91,279 104,070 Income taxes payable, noncurrent 11,675 11,675 Liability for uncertain tax positions 57,565 52,451 Deferred income taxes, noncurrent 111,746 107,453 Other long-term liabilities 28,810 10,228 Noncurrent liabilities held for sale 156 — TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,156,277 2,194,654 Commitments and contingencies — — Preferred stock — — Common stock 469 476 Additional paid-in capital 467,267 465,652 Retained earnings 850,232 891,526 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (54,800) (46,462) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,263,168 1,311,192 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,419,445 $ 3,505,846

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total revenues $ 330,984 $ 322,432 $ 663,377 $ 622,325 Cost of revenues (1) 56,802 60,266 115,933 111,279 Gross profit 274,182 262,166 547,444 511,046 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 92,805 88,446 192,243 175,326 Research, development and engineering (1) 13,606 11,938 29,012 24,922 General and administrative (1) 94,731 105,168 197,902 203,322 Total operating expenses 201,142 205,552 419,157 403,570 Income from operations 73,040 56,614 128,287 107,476 Interest expense, net 22,196 17,335 43,167 33,354 Loss on investments, net 3 24 20,835 38 Other (income) expense, net (9,059) (401) (2,183) 1,800 Income before income taxes and net loss (income) in earnings of equity method investment 59,900 39,656 66,468 72,284 Income tax expense 15,978 11,148 24,681 10,853 Net loss (income) in earnings of equity method investment 5,821 (4,081) 10,090 (3,607) Net income $ 38,101 $ 32,589 $ 31,697 $ 65,038 Basic net income per common share: Net income attributable to J2 Global, Inc. common shareholders $ 0.81 $ 0.67 $ 0.67 $ 1.35 Diluted net income per common share: Net income attributable to J2 Global, Inc. common shareholders $ 0.80 $ 0.66 $ 0.65 $ 1.32 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 46,850,944 47,727,786 47,235,859 47,644,729 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 47,437,555 49,102,879 48,279,417 48,806,492 (1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenues $ 143 $ 131 $ 277 $ 263 Sales and marketing 416 389 814 793 Research, development and engineering 484 361 915 719 General and administrative 5,487 5,981 10,837 10,173 Total $ 6,530 $ 6,862 $ 12,843 $ 11,948

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Six Months Ended

June 30, Cash flows from operating activities: 2020 2019 Net income $ 31,697 $ 65,038 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 104,068 106,212 Amortization of financing costs and discounts 14,102 5,995 Non-cash operating lease costs 11,453 9,038 Share-based compensation 12,843 11,948 Provision for doubtful accounts 6,793 5,686 Deferred income taxes, net 2,752 3,908 Changes in fair value of contingent consideration (232) 8,475 Foreign currency remeasurement gain (704) — Loss (income) on equity method investments 10,090 (4,765) Loss on equity and debt investments 20,826 — Decrease (increase) in: Accounts receivable 63,675 42,930 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,185) (3,277) Other assets (300) (1,233) Increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable and accrued expenses (34,682) (12,452) Income taxes payable 7,376 (3,810) Deferred revenue (2,698) (3,292) Operating lease liabilities (8,780) (8,833) Liability for uncertain tax positions 5,114 (10,811) Other long-term liabilities 2,419 1,454 Net cash provided by operating activities 241,627 212,211 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of equity method investment (26,523) (14,668) Purchases of equity investments (843) — Purchases of property and equipment (50,537) (30,791) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash received (19,349) (266,000) Proceeds from sale of assets 407 — Purchases of intangible assets (23) — Net cash used in investing activities (96,868) (311,459) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from line of credit — 100,000 Repurchase of common stock (88,469) (3,807) Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 3,303 1,995 Exercise of stock options 952 5,274 Dividends paid — (43,965) Deferred payments for acquisitions (16,296) (14,269) Other (1,032) (429) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (101,542) 44,799 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,012) 451 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 41,205 (53,998) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 575,615 209,474 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 616,820 $ 155,476

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Non-GAAP net income is GAAP net income with the following modifications: (1) elimination of share-based compensation; (2) elimination of certain acquisition related integration costs; (3) elimination of interest costs in excess of the coupon rate associated with the convertible notes; (4) elimination of amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired; (5) elimination of change in value on investment; (6) elimination of additional tax expense/benefit from prior years; (7) elimination of gain on sale of assets; (8) elimination of intra-entity transfers; (9) elimination of lease asset impairments and other charges; and (10) elimination of dilutive effect of the convertible debt.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Per Diluted Share * 2019 Per Diluted Share * Net income $ 38,101 $ 0.80 $ 32,589 $ 0.66 Plus: Share based compensation (1) 4,990 0.11 6,266 0.13 Acquisition related integration costs (2) 498 0.01 3,245 0.07 Interest costs (3) 4,831 0.10 2,438 0.05 Amortization (4) 25,225 0.54 35,938 0.75 Investments (5) 9,714 0.21 (4,081) (0.08) Tax expense from prior years (6) 1,977 0.04 1,335 0.03 Sale of assets (7) (137) — — — Intra-entity transfers (8) (6,432) (0.14) — — Lease asset impairments and other charges (9) 1,826 0.04 — — Convertible debt dilution (10) — 0.01 — 0.02 Adjusted non-GAAP net income $ 80,593 $ 1.71 $ 77,730 $ 1.60

* The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Per Diluted Share * 2019 Per Diluted Share * Net income $ 31,697 $ 0.65 $ 65,038 $ 1.32 Plus: Share based compensation (1) 9,798 0.21 9,553 0.20 Acquisition related integration costs (2) 1,593 0.03 7,620 0.16 Interest costs (3) 9,146 0.19 3,735 0.08 Amortization (4) 57,083 1.21 61,441 1.29 Investments (5) 34,808 0.73 (3,607) (0.07) Tax expense from prior years (6) 2,365 0.05 2,345 0.05 Sale of assets (7) (334) (0.01) — — Intra-entity transfers (8) 131 — — — Lease asset impairments and other charges (9) 1,826 0.04 — — Convertible debt dilution (10) — 0.01 — 0.03 Adjusted non-GAAP net income $ 148,113 $ 3.11 $ 146,125 $ 3.00

* The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Non-GAAP net income is GAAP net income with the following modifications: (1) elimination of share-based compensation; (2) elimination of certain acquisition related integration costs; (3) elimination of interest costs in excess of the coupon rate associated with the convertible notes; (4) elimination of amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired; (5) elimination of change in value on investment; (6) elimination of additional tax expense/benefit from prior years; (7) elimination of gain on sale of assets; (8) elimination of intra-entity transfers; (9) elimination of lease asset impairments and other charges; and (10) elimination of dilutive effect of the convertible debt.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Cost of revenues $ 56,802 $ 60,266 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (143) (131) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (55) (55) Amortization (4) (448) (461) Adjusted non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 56,156 $ 59,619 Sales and marketing $ 92,805 $ 88,446 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (416) (389) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (167) 154 Adjusted non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 92,222 $ 88,211 Research, development and engineering $ 13,606 $ 11,938 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (484) (361) Acquisition related integration costs (2) 26 — Adjusted non-GAAP research, development and engineering $ 13,148 $ 11,577 General and administrative $ 94,731 $ 105,168 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (5,487) (5,981) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (605) (4,794) Amortization (4) (35,439) (44,493) Lease asset impairments and other charges (9) (2,406) — Adjusted non-GAAP general and administrative $ 50,794 $ 49,900 Interest expense, net $ 22,196 $ 17,335 Plus: Interest costs (3) (6,018) (2,276) Adjusted non-GAAP interest expense, net $ 16,178 $ 15,059 Loss on investments, net $ 3 $ 24 Adjusted non-GAAP loss on investments, net $ 3 $ 24 Other income, net $ (9,059) $ (401) Plus: Sale of assets (7) 181 — Intra-entity transfers (8) 8,267 — Adjusted non-GAAP other income, net $ (611) $ (401) Continued from previous page Income tax provision $ 15,978 $ 11,148 Plus: Share based compensation (1) 1,540 596 Acquisition related integration costs (2) 303 1,450 Interest costs (3) 1,187 (162) Amortization (4) 10,662 9,016 Investments (5) (3,893) — Tax benefit from prior years (6) (1,977) (1,335) Sale of assets (7) (44) — Intra-entity transfers (8) (1,835) — Lease asset impairments and other charges (9) 580 — Adjusted non-GAAP income tax provision $ 22,501 $ 20,713 Net loss (income) in earnings of equity method investment $ 5,821 $ (4,081) Plus: Investments (5) (5,821) 4,081 Adjusted non-GAAP net loss (income) in earnings of equity method investment $ — $ — Total adjustments $ (42,492) $ (45,141) GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 0.80 $ 0.66 Adjustments * $ 0.91 $ 0.94 Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 1.71 $ 1.60

* The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently.

The Company discloses Adjusted non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) as a supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure, as it believes it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of its business from period to period. The Company also understands that this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing the Company’s performance.

