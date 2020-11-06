J.B. Hunt Places Seventh on FreightWaves FreightTech 25 List

LOWELL, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, has earned the number seven spot on FreightWaves’ 2021 FreightTech Awards list recognizing innovation and disruption in the transportation and logistics industry.

The 2021 FreightTech 25 were unveiled during FreightWaves LIVE@HOME, the outlet’s virtual conference for industry professionals, on November 6. Since the annual awards were introduced in 2019, J.B. Hunt has ranked among the top companies on the FreightTech 25 each year.

"To be named one of the top companies moving the industry forward for three consecutive years is a testament to our team's passion for innovation and progress," said Shelley Simpson, executive vice president, chief commercial officer, and president of highway services at J.B. Hunt. "It strengthens our drive to develop new, thought-leading solutions that challenge industry norms and accelerate our customers' supply chain interests.”

FreightWaves announced the 2021 FreightTech 100 in October highlighting companies the outlet determined as strong industry performers based on nominations from readers. An external panel of experts including CEOs, industry leaders, and freight investors ranked their top 25 companies on a 1-to-25-point basis, and those earning the highest points comprise the FreightTech 25. The full list is available on the FreightWaves website.

J.B. Hunt continues to advance its technology solution, J.B. Hunt 360°®, to be the industry-leading digital freight matching platform for carriers and shippers. It is the only platform that supports multiple modes of transportation solutions, including intermodal, over-the-road, and less-than-truckload, and provides access to a pool of more than 777,000 trucks. Earlier this year, J.B. Hunt introduced a new electronic bill of lading (eBOL) feature, enabling businesses and carriers to digitally sign BOLs, further reducing contact during the delivery process. The company is also collaborating with leaders such as Blue Yonder to provide customers with dynamic pricing, access to capacity, and real-time rate updates.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500, and NASDAQ-100 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

Joanna Bunten

Sr. Director Corporate Marketing

(479) 361-7800

Joanna.Bunten@jbhunt.com