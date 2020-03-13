ITT Inc. Shares Updates on Status of Major Global Manufacturing Facilities

Future Updates on Major Global Manufacturing Facilities to be Posted on ITT’s Corporate Website

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ITT--ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) today announces that, in order to provide investors with current information related to any material operational impacts to the company’s major manufacturing facilities as a result of the continued spread of coronavirus, it will share updates, as appropriate, through its website at www.itt.com/facilities-updates.

As of 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on March 13, 2020, the current status is that all of ITT’s major global manufacturing facilities, including those in Italy and China, are operating at or near normal production levels.

Moving forward, investors can remain informed by visiting www.itt.com/facilities-updates, which will be updated with information about ITT’s major manufacturing facilities as promptly as reasonably practical.

About ITT Inc.

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and oil and gas markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. The company generated 2019 revenues of $2.85 billion.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about our business, future financial results and the industry in which we operate, and other legal, regulatory and economic developments. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, future strategic plans and other statements that describe the company’s business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals, and any discussion of future events and future operating or financial performance.

We use words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “target,” “future,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “potential,” “continue,” “guidance” and other similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are uncertain and to some extent unpredictable, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in, or reasonably inferred from, such forward-looking statements.

Where in any forward-looking statement we express an expectation or belief as to future results or events, such expectation or belief is based on current plans and expectations of our management, expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, there can be no assurance that the expectation or belief will occur or that anticipated results will be achieved or accomplished. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ from materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements in this release are the uncertainty surrounding the spread and impact of the recent novel corona virus outbreak on our business and on our customers and suppliers, as well as other risks and uncertainties that are inherent in our businesses. More information on factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated is included in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements included in this presentation speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors:

Emmanuel Caprais

+1 914-641-2030

emmanuel.capraisIR@itt.com

Media:

Lisa Wolfe

+1 914-641-2103

lisa.wolfe@itt.com