It’s Business As Usual for Online Schools – iQ Academy California-Los Angeles is Ready for the New School Year

In the face of a global pandemic, and uncertain school openings, the new school year has been a constant worry for families throughout Los Angeles and surrounding areas. According to one survey, 2/3 of parents support keeping brick and mortar schools closed until there is no risk.

In the middle of all this confusion, iQ Academy California-Los Angeles (iQLA), a tuition-free online public-school serving students in grades K-12 throughout the state, begins their school year Thursday, August 20, and provides students with the opportunity to reach their academic goals, while planning for the future, and all in an alternative education setting.

iQLA gives students a personalized learning experience and offers opportunities for credit recovery, which enables students to concentrate on courses in a condensed schedule to help students get back on track and graduate high school on time.

iQLA students are offered a full course load from state-licensed teachers, in the core subjects of math, science, history and English/language arts, as well as world languages, music and art. Electives are available to high school students, offering exposure to academic and career-focused content as they work towards their high school diploma and chart a course to a successful future.

“Students in LA and surrounding counties need to know there’s a place where they can still work to move their lives forward,” said iQLA Head of School, Nick Stecken. “Between our recovery programs and our educational continuity, Southern California students have options here they’re just not going to get at most places.”

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. iQLA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

To learn more about iQLA’s programs, scheduling, and enrollment, visit losangeles.iqacademy.com/.

About iQ Academy California – Los Angeles

iQ Academy California-Los Angeles (iQLA) is a full-time online public charter school authorized by the Rowland Unified School District. iQLA is available to students in kindergarten through 12th grade who reside in Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura counties. California-credentialed teachers deliver lessons in an online classroom platform provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about iQLA, visit losangeles.iqacademy.com.

