ITCS-WebClock Offering Facial Recognition Time Clocks

Touchless and Contact Free

Temperature Scanning

Mask Detection

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ITCS-WebClock, a leading provider of cloud-based human resource technologies, is now offering touchless employee facial recognition time clocks. The time clock detects if the employee is wearing a mask and scans body temperature while performing time tracking functions. An alert sounds if the employee is not wearing a mask or has a fever.


Bill Flanagan, CEO, ITCS-WebClock stated, “Ensuring the safety and health of your employees is critical. ITCS-WebClock’s facial recognition time clocks offer companies an innovative touchless technology to screen their employees for body temperature and face coverings. Proactively protecting the entire workforce will help stop the spread of COVID-19 and prevent costly business disruptions associated with this illness.”

The facial recognition time clocks, coupled with the proven, cloud-based ITCS-WebClock workforce management solutions, give businesses of all sizes a dynamic advantage to maximize efficiencies in this “new normal” by leveraging remote, work at home and centralized workforce operations.

About ITCS-WebClock

ITCS-WebClock is a global provider Cloud-based Human Resource and Workforce Management technologies helping companies for over twenty years. Powerful, yet "Simple and Easy to Use", our cloud-based solutions streamline your workforce management and payroll processing activities.


Jeff Smith
jsmith@webclock.biz
888.549.5550 c103
https://www.itcs-webclock.com

