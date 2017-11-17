IT Job Growth Continues to Slide

The number of IT jobs grew just 0.1% sequentially last month to 5,319,700, according to TechServe Alliance, the national trade association of the IT & Engineering Staffing and Solutions industry. On a year-over-year basis, IT employment grew by 2.1% since October 2016 adding 107,300 IT workers.

Engineering employment increased by 0.1 percent sequentially to 2,576,400. On a year-over-year basis, growth in engineering employment increased by 1.4% since October 2016 or 34,700 engineering workers.