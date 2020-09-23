Iron Mountain Wins RE100 Leadership Award for Outstanding Commitments to Clean Energy Alternatives

Company’s Green Power Pass and 7.2MW data center solar array recognized as innovative clean energy alternative solutions

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CSR--Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM), the storage and information management services company enabling digital transformation, today received its latest award, the RE100 Leadership Awards’ Most Impactful Pioneer award, for commitments to using clean energy alternatives across its global data center platform. The award was announced during Climate Week NYC, the largest annual climate summit, hosted by the Climate Group.

The RE100 Most Impactful Pioneer Leadership Award recognizes Iron Mountain’s outstanding commitments and innovations in bringing clean alternatives to areas previously dependent on fossil fuels. Specifically, the award recognizes Iron Mountain’s Green Power Pass offering and its green data center platform, including the Edison, New Jersey data center:

The first offering of its kind in the data center industry, Iron Mountain’s Green Power Pass (GPP) is a fully-transparent solution for companies seeking to report greenhouse gas or CO2 reductions associated with the green power they consume at Iron Mountain data centers. It covers power consumed at every Iron Mountain data center around the globe. In its first year, total power consumption of GPP customers was just under 100 million kWh.

Iron Mountain data centers are powered by 100% renewable energy, with carbon credit assistance and power usage effectiveness (PUE) numbers as low as 1.1. Last year, 77% of Iron Mountain’s global electricity consumption came from renewable energy contracts. The renewable program includes on-site renewable generation, local green power supply contracts and off-site virtual power purchase agreements (vPPAs).

With over 18,000 solar modules, Iron Mountain's Edison, New Jersey data center is the largest data center rooftop solar installation in the U.S., generating 7.2 MW of renewable energy. It is one of 15 operational facilities across 13 markets and three continents.

“It’s an honor to be recognized among a group of companies who practice, develop and transform innovative renewable energy strategies,” said William L. Meaney, president and chief executive officer of Iron Mountain. “We’re proud to receive this award for our Green Power Pass offering and data centers. We remain committed to our promise of strong economic growth whilst operating responsibly, ethically and sustainably.”

Since joining RE100 in June 2018, Iron Mountain has committed to using 100% renewable power, mitigating the need for fossil-based generation as well as reducing absolute greenhouse gas emissions to help meet the Paris Climate Accord.

“We are committed to challenging companies to move the needle on renewable power and show what is possible around the world,” said Sam Kimmins, Head of RE100, the Climate Group. “We’re excited to recognize Iron Mountain’s innovative approach to bringing clean energy alternatives and passing on the benefits to others.”

The RE100 initiative is a collaborative, global platform of more than 260 major businesses committed to 100% renewable power. It is led by the Climate Group, an international non-profit organization driving climate action – fast. Aiming for a world of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, with greater prosperity for all, the Climate Group focuses on systems with the highest emissions and networks with the greatest opportunity to drive change.

For more information on Iron Mountain’s Green Power Pass and Edison, New Jersey data center, visit: https://www.ironmountain.com/digital-transformation/data-centers.

