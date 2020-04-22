iQor Selects CrowdStrike to Deliver Global Endpoint Protection, Putting Customers and Employee Safety First

Tech-Enabled BPO company will leverage CrowdStrike Falcon to monitor and stop data threats in real time

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BPO--iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled BPO solutions, announced today its selection of CrowdStrike’s cloud-native endpoint solution, CrowdStrike Falcon® to provide comprehensive prevention, threat detection and endpoint detection and response (EDR) across its global service locations.

CrowdStrike® is a global cybersecurity leader who has redefined security for the cloud era with an endpoint protection platform built from the ground up to stop breaches. CrowdStrike’s solution is delivered via a single lightweight agent and enables reliable prevention, detection, response and mitigation to all threats, including sophisticated malware-free intrusions.

iQor’s previous security solution lacked the comprehensive platform approach their busy security team was seeking. They struggled with a shortage of real-time updates and multiple agents, creating time management issues for the security operations center (SOC). iQor ultimately selected CrowdStrike for its single-agent, cloud-native platform. Following the rapid deployment of Falcon, the team has experienced a self-sustaining solution that ensures networks are protected 24/7/365. Falcon provides iQor with EDR and next-generation antivirus (AV) to see and stop cyber threats, and harnesses the power of rich artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms at scale. Falcon enriches this data with threat intelligence, ensuring future attacks are prevented and keeping critical information safe.

“CrowdStrike was a clear winner for iQor based on its ability to offer maximum protection for us and our clients, as well as increased efficiency for our security teams,” said Chief Financial and Administrative Officer at iQor, David Kaminsky. “The solution is light, it’s fast, and is a great addition to our toolset in creating superior protection for our clients around the world.”

“CrowdStrike offers next-generation technology that helps us fully protect our technology environment on a global scale,” said Senior Vice President of IT at iQor, Tarn Shant. “Its cloud-based solution helps us ensure all endpoints are fully secure and protected at all times, and that if there is a threat, we are notified and can respond to it in real time. With CrowdStrike, we have peace of mind that our critical assets are secure.”

