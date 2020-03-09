iQor Recognized by Reverse Logistics Association for Its Dedication to Sustainability

Tech-enabled BPO demonstrates leadership in sustainable, closed-loop reverse logistics operations

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BPO--iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled BPO solutions, announced today that it was awarded the Green Reverse Logistics Award, presented by the Reverse Logistics Association (RLA), for its dedication to sustainable business practices in its reverse logistics operations.

The Green Reverse Logistics Award recognizes the top company demonstrating leadership in reverse logistics operations including initiatives that have resulted in measurable cost savings, business efficiencies and/or competitive advantage. RLA seeks initiatives that include closed-loop product design, public visibility of carbon footprint, eco-impact goals that surpass mandated compliance levels, and innovative approaches to sustainability.

“iQor is dedicated to helping our clients and their partners make dramatic shifts toward a circular economy within their supply chain operations,” said Chief Operation Officer at iQor, Martin Lehtio. “I am proud of our team’s dedication to minimizing waste and being an example of how reverse logistics providers can lead the way in providing a greener future.”

iQor helps keep products and materials in use and out of landfills through refurbishment, asset recovery and recycling. In 2019, iQor recycled over 90% of its waste, which kept over 4,400 tons of material out of landfills and saved 467 thousand gallons of water, 57 thousand trees, and 184 thousand gallons of oil from being consumed.

“Our sustainability strategy was formed in alignment with our clients, suppliers, employees, and global community,” said Senior Vice President and General Manager at iQor, Connie Long. “We have made it an organizational imperative to become a zero waste company and stem the toxic tide of a linear economy by keeping resources in use for as long as possible, extracting their maximum value and recovering products and materials at the end of their service lifecycle.”

