iQmetrix Introduces New Product for Telecom Retailers to Effectively Manage In-Store Traffic

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iQmetrix launches queue management software to help telecom retailers safely and conveniently manage in-store traffic.

As with all brick-and-mortar businesses, telecom retailers are reducing the number of customers in their stores in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But with physical stores as the primary channel for purchases, it’s easier said than done.

iQmetrix, provider of the industry’s leading retail management software built specifically for telecom, has responded by launching a new product, Queue Management. This solution allows telecom retailers to manage in-store traffic and reduce walkouts by enabling customers to skip the physical line and join a virtual queue through their mobile device.

Queue Management is a web-based, text notification solution that allows customers to join a virtual queue by texting a number or scanning a QR code. Associates can then notify customers when it’s their turn, giving customers the flexibility to continue on their day without losing their place in the queue. Customers can wait outside the store in their vehicle or nearby location such as a coffee shop until notified that it’s their turn to enter the store. And if a customer can’t wait, associates can follow up with them after they’ve left the queue.

“We’re very proud of the speed and agility our team has shown in response to an urgent client need and could not be happier with the initial results. We're enabling clients to maintain a queue of customers, something that’s very much needed given the current pandemic,” said Ken Konkel, VP of Product & Technology at iQmetrix. “Our clients say that this solution has really hit the nail on the head, is easy to train on, and that their teams love it.”

