IPsoft Brings Automation to Legal Documents with ContractPodAi’s Artificial Intelligence Contract Management Solution

IPsoft will empower its workforce with ContractPodAi’s innovative solution that easily analyzes and tracks contract data

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ContractPodAi®, the award-winning provider of AI-powered contract lifecycle management software, today announced that IPsoft, the largest independent leader in enterprise AI, has rolled out ContractPodAi to support its document management. Live since October 2019, IPsoft is working with ContractPodAi to empower its global workforce with an innovative contract management solution.

As a fast-moving and highly innovative company, IPsoft looked to migrate from document management to a records-based approach for contract management. To do so, the company required a contract lifecycle management system that is reliable, robust and graphically intuitive, as well as a solution that could easily analyze and track contract data. What’s more, the solution needed to be simple to use for attorneys and legal staff in order to alleviate the workload on legal teams and drive company-wide adoption.

“When searching for a contract management solution, we looked for an innovative company with expertise in adapting to the needs of the market and customer,” said Jerry Levine, global general counsel and corporate secretary, IPsoft. “With ContractPodAi, we have the reassurance that our challenges are solved quickly with an easy-to-use solution.”

ContractPodAi offers customers intelligent AI functionality, out-of-the box. Customers gain access to a smart contract repository, which replaces time-consuming manual efforts and helps to manage versions of contracts across locations. Additionally, ContractPodAi helps customers track key metrics regarding contract data and search metadata including phrases or clauses. What’s more, having a dedicated success manager provides IPsoft a go-to contact who’s knowledgeable about the product, as well as able to quickly resolve any potential issues.

“IPsoft is driving the future of the hybrid workforce, and we’re excited to support their efforts by bringing contract management technology to their legal team,” said Sarvarth Misra, co-founder and CEO, ContractPodAi. “The ability to automate the process of contract generation and negotiation allows IPsoft to focus on its customers, ultimately creating stronger relationships.”

Learn how ContractPodAi is empowering legal teams across the world at contractpodai.com.

About ContractPod Technologies (ContractPodAi®)

A pioneer in the tech transformation space, ContractPod Technologies is now one of the world’s fastest growing legal tech companies. Customers include some of the world’s largest and highly regarded corporations. ContractPodAi® is an award-winning easy to use, intuitive and affordable end-to-end contract lifecycle management solution aimed at corporate legal departments. It enables users to assemble, automate, approve, sign and manage all their contracts and documents.

Our platform is built in partnership with some of the most trusted technologies in the industry including Microsoft Azure, DocuSign and Salesforce. ContractPodAi® is headquartered in London and has global offices in San Francisco, New York, Glasgow, Mumbai and Toronto. More information is available at ContractPodAi.com.

About IPsoft

IPsoft is the world’s largest privately held AI software company delivering cognitive, conversational solutions for the enterprise. As the leading digital workforce company, we team humans with digital employees to unleash creativity and deliver business value at scale. With the introduction of the world´s first marketplace for cloud sourced digital employees, DigitalWorkforce.ai, we are the first company to launch a hybrid workforce. With a combination of Amelia, the industry’s most-human cognitive AI colleague, and 1Desk™, the first end-to-end digital transformation platform, IPsoft rapidly streamlines IT operations, automates processes, increases workforce productivity and improves customer satisfaction – delivering bottom line results. Headquartered in New York City with offices in 15 countries, IPsoft serves more than 500 of the world’s leading brands across IT services, financial services and banking, insurance, telecommunications, retail, manufacturing, healthcare and other sectors.

