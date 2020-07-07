iProov Provides Online Biometric Safeguarding for Intergenerational Mentoring Platform, bloomd

LONDON & CATONSVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iProov, world-leaders in spoof-resistant biometric authentication technology, is continuing to provide services free of charge to start-ups supporting the coronavirus crisis.

bloomd, a digital community which facilitates intergenerational exchange of knowledge, experience and companionship in a fun and safe way, has launched in the US and UK. The online community enables anyone looking for mentorship, knowledge-sharing or simply companionship, to connect with other people of different ages.

The launch of the platform, originally planned for later this year, was brought forward to help support those impacted by loneliness or isolation during the pandemic.

bloomd offers:

Simple sign up - the bloomd platform is open to everyone over the age of 16, with a simple onboarding process stripped of any unnecessary steps that might put users off.

Usability - the web application has been designed with older generations in mind, who may find technology overwhelming. The platform allows them to easily share experiences via chat messages, phone or video calls, all without needing to share any personal contact information.

Security - the integration of iProov biometric authentication will act as a ‘virtual doorkeeper’ to reduce the risk of repeat trolling or fraudulent behavior, making bloomd safer and more authentic than other online forums.

Andrew Bud, Founder and CEO, iProov said: “ The idea of an intergenerational digital community allowing knowledge-sharing and companionship is inspired. The addition of biometric authentication ensures that members can be safeguarded as they participate, helping to protect them from abuse or criminal behavior.”

“ The bloomd vision of enabling the old and young to communicate safely online is very much aligned with iProov’s mission and we are proud to be supporting their work.”

Niccolò Torrigiani, bloomd founder, said: “ iProov has been the ideal partner for bloomd from the very start. I met with iProov’s leadership early-on with a real challenge; how to make a digital community of intergenerational exchange secure, accessible and scalable. iProov’s passion for the bloomd mission and its intersection with genuine presence, authenticity and online security has been inspiring.”

“ Together we have developed an innovative approach to security in digital communities that I am certain will become the norm. iProov has shown us immense flexibility and generosity – we are incredibly grateful for their support in creating a platform which will drive positive social change.”

bloomd is looking for people of all ages to participate in the community and share experiences and knowledge. To sign up, visit www.bloomd.com.

iProov also recently supported the launch of bkynd, an online community aimed at connecting volunteers with people that need assistance with shopping.

ENDS

About iProov

Founded in 2011, iProov is the world leader in online facial biometric authentication, working with governments, banks and other enterprises to remotely verify customer identity. Used for onboarding, logon, and authentication, customers include the US Department of Homeland Security, the UK Home Office, the UK National Health Service (NHS), Rabobank, ING and others. iProov’s unique patented technology provides Genuine Presence Assurance, ensuring that an online customer is the right person, a real person, and authenticating right now. This protects against spoof attacks from photos, videos, masks, replay attacks, and the emerging threat of deepfakes. For more information, please see www.iproov.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Sarah Merker

sarah.merker@iproov.com