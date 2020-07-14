iProov Partners with IDV Pacific to Enhance Online Identity Verification in Australia and New Zealand

● iProov’s biometric authentication technology to be used by IDV Pacific to confirm identity of individuals online

● The collaboration sees iProov expand its partner network in APAC and underlines the growing global importance of Genuine Presence Assurance for protection against online crime

LONDON & CATONSVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iProov today announces its partnership with Australian identity verification specialists IDV Pacific Pty Ltd. The announcement sees iProov expand its growing partner network and extend its services into Australia and New Zealand.

IDV Pacific provides identity document validation to governments and enterprises in a range of industries, recognizing over 4,600 different international ID credentials, including passports, driver’s licenses, visas and national ID cards.

The integration of iProov facial biometric technology enables IDV Pacific customers to confirm that the individual using a passport or driver’s license to verify their identity online is the same person whose photograph appears in the identity document.

An effortless facial biometric scan, completed using a mobile device or computer, uses a brief controlled illumination to provide Genuine Presence Assurance of the user. As well as matching the physical face to the photo ID, the facial biometric also confirms that the individual is a real person, rather than a photograph or mask, and that they are authenticating at this moment in time. This protects against the use of deepfakes or other sophisticated video replay attacks to spoof the system.

The partnership will enable organizations to complete highly secure identity checks for a range of processes, including conveyancing, fraud protection, Know Your Customer/anti-money laundering procedures, and compliance with labor licensing laws.

Andrew Bud, Founder and CEO, iProov said: “ The partnership between iProov and IDV Pacific underlines the growing global importance of Genuine Presence Assurance. Online crime knows no borders. Businesses, governments and individuals need to be able to verify that the person they’re dealing with online is the right person, a real person, and that they’re authenticating themselves right now. Highly secure, easy to use authentication technology is essential in maintaining trust, privacy and safety on the internet.”

Peter Christie, CEO, IDV said: “ IDV Pacific is excited about our partnership with iProov. By adding iProov facial biometric authentication to our platform we can offer the most secure and accurate identity verification solutions on the market.”

About iProov

Founded in 2011, iProov is the world leader in online facial biometric authentication, working with governments, banks and other enterprises to remotely verify customer identity. Used for onboarding and authentication, customers include the US Department of Homeland Security, the UK Home Office, NHS, Eurostar, Rabobank, ING, Knab Bank and others. iProov’s unique patented technology provides Genuine Presence Assurance, ensuring an online customer is the right person, a real person, and authenticating right now. This protects against spoof attacks from photos, videos, masks, replay attacks, and the emerging threat of deepfakes. Please see www.iproov.com

About IDV Pacific

IDV Pacific Pty Ltd was established in Australia in 2015 to provide reliable and uncomplicated scanning of key identity documents (driving licences, passports, visas, national identity cards) for fast, accurate, and auditable validation to support identity.

Our SaaS services are available on multiple channels: desktop, browser, mobile and kiosk. Solutions can be deployed using any combination of channels, with interoperability assured.

We now offer technical and integration services for the iProov solutions in Australia and New Zealand, either as a part of the IDV Pacific SaaS services, or as an augmentation for existing client systems. Our services are used in the employment, conveyancing, financial, hospitality and automotive sectors.

