IPhone X Going on Sale in 13 More Countries

CUPERTINO — Apple announced that its newest iPhone X will arrive in 13 additional countries across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa as well as Macau on Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24.

The iPhone X will be available to customers beginning Friday, November 24, in Albania, Bosnia, Cambodia, Kosovo, Macau, Macedonia, Malaysia, Montenegro, Serbia, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand and Turkey.

iPhone X will be available to customers in Israel one day sooner on Thursday, November 23.

The iPhone X is Apple’s top-of-the-line smartphone. It features an all-glass and stainless steel design with a 5.8-inch Super Retina display, A11 Bionic chip with neural engine for machine learning, augmented reality and immersive 3D gaming experiences, wireless charging and Face ID.

The TrueDepth camera that enables Face ID brings Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting to the front camera for selfies with a depth-of-field effect and enables Animoji, which captures and analyzes over 50 different facial muscle movements to bring emoji to life in a fun new way. A redesigned rear camera with dual optical image stabilization includes a new color filter, deeper pixels, an improved Apple-designed image signal processor and features Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, allowing customers to capture stunning photos and videos. The all-glass front and back on iPhone X feature the most durable glass ever in a smartphone in two beautiful finishes, silver and space gray.

Pricing and Availability