IP Infusion Introduces PartnerInfusion, New Ecosystem of Industry’s Top Partners to Fuel Network Innovation

Collaboration with complementary hardware and software vendors to provide more solutions and reduce the cost of their networks

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IP Infusion, a leading provider of intelligent network software for telecom and data communications services, today announced the PartnerInfusion Program, a highly curated ecosystem of the industry’s top partners to help drive innovation across a diverse set of use cases in the disaggregated networking space.

“Our PartnerInfusion program helps customers embrace game-changing solutions in open networking,” said Atsushi Ogata, CEO and President of IP Infusion. “IP Infusion has made a company-wide commitment to the channel and the PartnerInfusion Program represents a major investment towards that commitment. We’re driving a partner-first mentality throughout the organization and are already seeing results.”

In addition to the value-added reseller channel, IP Infusion partners with many technology companies and hardware partners to create jointly validated solutions across IP Infusion’s product lines.

The first features of the PartnerInfusion Program will be rolled out in Q2, 2020 with more features to be added to the program each quarter over the next year. The first features include:

Providing Bundled Solutions– Customers can source the entire DANOS-Vyatta edition NOS solution through IP Infusion’s worldwide exclusive relationship with AT&T, and purchase maintenance and support.

Deal Registration Advantage – Partners can now register customer opportunities and be rewarded for finding new deals.

Custom Partner Portal – Authorized and active Partners will receive their own co-branded PartnerInfusion Portal, giving them deal management tools to register opportunities, manage training certifications and partner-specific interactions with IP Infusion.

Authorized Partner Badge – Authorized Partner logos and marketing materials are available.

“KGPCo’s inclusion in the new PartnerInfusion program enables us to bring the benefits of disaggregated networking to our Customers in partnership with IP Infusion. Their exclusive agreement with AT&T for DANOS-Vyatta edition gives KGPCo another proven, carrier-grade solution to add to our industry-leading portfolio of Cloud Native, Disaggregated and Virtualization cloud solutions,” said Trevor Putrah, President, KGPCo.

“IP Infusion has been a great partner who shares our commitment to putting the customer first to deliver an ideal solution,” said Wade Wiant, Director of Global Channel Sales at Champion ONE. “The new PartnerInfusion program extends this commitment to the partner experience as well, and we’re looking forward to the enhanced benefits and features.”

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion enables disaggregated networking solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators. We provide network OS solutions for today’s networks to allow network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion is an integrator and customer service provider for DANOS-Vyatta edition, as well as a provider of the OcNOS® and ZebOS® network operating systems to our more than 300 customers. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com

IP Infusion, ZebOS and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. ACCESS is registered trademarks or trademarks of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. Northforge Innovations is a registered trademark of Northforge Innovations, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Ursula Herrick

Herrick Media

ursula@herrickmedia.com

408-202-0865