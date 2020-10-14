IP Infusion Extends its Disaggregated Networking Portfolio by Supporting Commercial SONiC Distribution

Expands current solution portfolio for data center use cases

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IP Infusion, a leading provider of network disaggregation solutions for telecom and data communications operators, announced today that it will extend its portfolio of disaggregated networking OS software by supporting the commercial SONiC distribution.

SONiC (Software for Open Networking in the Cloud) is an Open Source software code, pioneered by Microsoft, for data center network switch operations and management. SONiC is a uniquely extensible platform, with a large and growing ecosystem of hardware and software partners, that offers multiple switching platforms and various software components. The - SONiC distribution is the fully supported commercial version offered by IP Infusion for use in service provider data centers, thus expanding its current solutions targeted at this use case. The commercial SONiC distribution is available on Edgecore Networks, Quanta white box solutions, and Broadcom silicon platforms.

With commercial SONiC distribution, IP Infusion expands the use cases targeted at disaggregation of service provider networks, such as Leaf, Spine data center CLOS topologies, and network Management. IP Infusion delivers enterprise and carrier-grade software solutions allowing network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. The disaggregated networking model allows network operators to build networks with diverse, standards-based hardware and software.

IP Infusion has the proven, robust networking solutions, based on 20+ years of experience, and over 300 customers worldwide, including major networking equipment manufacturers who build networks to address the evolving needs of cloud, carrier and mobile networking. IP Infusion’s 24 x 7 x 365 support team is ready to provide world-class support to any service provider or data center operator interested in leveraging the commercial SONiC distribution.

“IP Infusion is excited to work closely with Broadcom, ODM partners and system integrators to accelerate the adoption of SONiC. As a company driven by meeting customer requirements, IP Infusion has a long history of matching the disaggregated networking needs of service providers with our industry-leading network operating systems,” said Atsushi Ogata, CEO and President of IP Infusion. “With our breadth of use cases, strong 24 x 7 TAC team, and our leadership in network disaggregation for service providers, this commitment to the commercial SONiC distribution is a natural extension of our portfolio.”

Industry Support:

“We are pleased to work with IP Infusion to extend the SONiC initiative by helping enable SONiC for data center applications on Broadcom’s StrataXGS switching silicon. SONiC distribution, IP Infusion’s 24 x 7 service provider support and white box switches from Edgecore Networks and Quanta based on Broadcom’s routing and switching silicon are a powerful combination for service provider data center applications.” – Hasan Siraj, Sr. Director, Product Marketing, Broadcom

“Microsoft welcomes IP Infusion to the SONiC ecosystem, and we are looking forward to working with IP Infusion and the community to revolutionize networking for today and tomorrow. With SONiC, the cloud community can cherry pick the best-of-breed solutions and with IP Infusion’s expertise in the service provider market, the ecosystem will become stronger.” – David Maltz, Technical Fellow, Microsoft Corp.

“Edgecore Networks continues to provide open networking solutions for a wide range of use cases, including leaf, spine and management We are pleased that IP Infusion will sell and support the commercial SONiC distribution as it will help more service providers to take advantage of disaggregated networking. The combination of IP Infusion’s robust portfolio of network operating systems and Edgecore high-performance switches will accelerate the acceptance of this rapidly growing ecosystem.” – Mike Ward, VP Business Development, Software, Edgecore Networks

“Quanta/QCT is pleased to work with IP Infusion to have the commercial SONiC distribution supported on our data center switches. We’ll work closely with IP Infusion to help drive adoption of our solutions with their support to service providers around the world.” – Mike Yang, SVP of Quanta Computer and President of Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT)

“Building on KGPCo’s industry recognition as a leader in Systems Integration and network communications solutions, we look forward to partnering with IP Infusion to commercialize the commercial SONiC distribution. We believe there is great value to KGPCo’s customers in leveraging SONiC, which will enable them to quickly and efficiently roll out data center services." – Trevor Putrah, President, KGPCo

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion enables disaggregated networking solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators. We provide network OS solutions for today’s networks to allow network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion is an integrator and customer service provider for DANOS-Vyatta edition, as well as a provider of the OcNOS® and ZebOS® network operating systems to our more than 300 customers. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com

IP Infusion, ZebOS, VirNOS and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. ACCESS is registered trademarks or trademarks of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. Northforge Innovations is a registered trademark of Northforge Innovations, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

