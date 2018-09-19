ioTium Closes $13.6 Million Series B

SANTA CLARA — ioTium has closed $13.6 million in Series B financing. This new round of investment brings the company’s total funding to $22 million. The funding was led by continued investment from March Capital Partners. Honeywell Ventures, John Chambers’ JC2 Ventures and Hanna Ventures joined existing ioTium investors GE Ventures and Juniper Ventures in the round. The new capital will be used to accelerate ongoing technology leadership and to fuel rapid market expansion in the U.S. and abroad.

ioTium’s solutions ensure that any machine, using any protocol, can be instantly, seamlessly and securely connected to any application residing in any cloud or data center through any network infrastructure and operator; while eliminating deployment complexity issues and minimizing network security risks.

“Since our founding, ioTium has been focused on solving the deployment complexities faced by industrial enterprises undertaking digital transformation,” said Ron Victor, founder and CEO of ioTium. “Our vision for Software-Defined Converged Infrastructure solutions for IIoT is based on the learning that both flexibility and simplicity are equally important in approaching Industry 4.0. Organizations must combine elements of security, network, and edge computing in a multi-tenanted, scalable and open way to realize their deployment. Our customers and investors recognize that we are the only commercially deployed zero-touch solution to bring these elements together.”

ioTium’s vision for Software-Defined Converged Infrastructure for IIoT has been validated by Fortune 500 customers in multiple vertical markets. ioTium solutions have been deployed by major industrial enterprises in building automation, energy and manufacturing environments, uniquely positioning the Company as a trusted partner for a spectrum of digital transformation initiatives.

“Digital disruption is happening faster than ever before. ioTium is driving innovation with its easily deployable technology for industrial markets where reliability and security are mission-critical. CEO Ron Victor is shaping the next market transition with their Software-Defined Converged Infrastructure solutions designed for IIoT,” sad John Chambers, former Cisco CEO and founder and CEO of JC2 Ventures. “As mentors of digital innovation, our mission at JC2 Ventures is to help disruptive startups from around the world scale and grow, which is why we’re excited to work with ioTium as the team enters the next stage of global expansion.”