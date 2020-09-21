Ionir Launches Cloud Native Storage and Data Platform for Kubernetes with $11M in Funding led by JVP

Introduces industry first solution for instant mobility of applications and data between clouds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ionir launched today its container native software defined storage and data management platform, designed to support Kubernetes production workloads in private cloud, hybrid cloud, and multi-cloud deployments. The Ionir enterprise software defined storage platform delivers Data Teleport™, the industry’s first instant mobility capability for persistent volumes, that allows stateful applications to be copied or moved instantly between Kubernetes clusters. Ionir also announced $11 million in funding led by Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) alongside C5 Capital.

The Ionir solution brings the same portability and mobility that customers get with containers and Kubernetes to data and persistent volumes. Based on the unique and proven technology developed by Reduxio, the Ionir’s platform eliminates the complexity of storage and data management for Kubernetes based clouds by allowing customers to build a seamless data layer and a common set of data management workflows independent of the underlying cloud or infrastructure.

“With Data Teleport, persistent volumes can be moved or copied between Kubernetes clusters and clouds in under 40 seconds independent of the size of the volume or the amount of data involved,” said Jacob Cherian, CEO, Ionir. “For example, in a production/development hybrid deployment, developers will no longer have to wait for hours or days for volumes to be copied to get access to the latest data. With instant mobility data can be refreshed in under a minute accelerating development processes and the delivery of new capabilities.”

The Ionir platform is the first microservices based software defined storage and data management solution for Kubernetes that allows the platform to be extended to support future interfaces and technologies without the need for fork-lift upgrades. The platform today provides the following capabilities:

Fully virtualized persistent volumes with no practical size limit

Data Teleport™ - Instantly copy or move volumes of any size across clouds

Instant clones for data and application recovery

Global deduplication and compression for efficiency at scale

Fault tolerant and highly available

"Over the years, JVP has invested in groundbreaking technologies such as BI and AI with Qliktech, cybersecurity with companies such as CyberArk, and in leading cloud and service providers such as Cogent,” said Fiona Darmon, General Partner with JVP, and Ionir Board Member. “Investing in Ionir will allow them to deliver their groundbreaking innovations in cloud storage and data management, enabling enterprises to seamlessly work across multiple infrastructure and cloud providers, with mobility for their applications."

Enterprise adoption of Kubernetes is increasing; but using legacy storage solutions and the lack of instant data mobility creates infrastructure silos and operational challenges in private cloud, hybrid cloud and multi-cloud deployments. Ionir’s platform and instant data mobility capability allows enterprises to unify multiple infrastructure environments into a single data cloud with seamless mobility of applications and data.

“Ionir is disrupting the Kubernetes and cloud data storage market by helping organizations achieve seamless mobility for their applications and data,” said Michael Wall, Chairman of Ionir, and a storage and IT infrastructure industry veteran. “This technology will redefine IT workflows and open up new possibilities for customers to maximize the return on their investments in multi-datacenter, hybrid cloud, and multi-cloud strategies.”

For more information about Ionir, the company’s vision, and to request a demo of the product and Data Teleport™ please visit www.ionir.com.

About Ionir

Ionir’s cloud native storage and data management platform for Kubernetes combines high performance software-defined container-native storage and data management with data mobility to enable customers to build a single data cloud for their applications across all their infrastructure, anywhere. Ionir is backed by leading international VC funds Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) and C5 Capital, among others. For more information, visit www.ionir.com.

Kim Pegnato

A3 Communications

kim.pegnato@a3communicationspr.com

781-835-7118