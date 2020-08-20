INX Limited Announces Launch of Security Token IPO

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INX Limited today announced it will begin its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of up to 130 million INX Security Tokens (the “INX Tokens” or “Tokens”). INX has set the offering price at $0.90 per Token with a minimum investment of $1,000. It is anticipated that the Offering will begin on August 24, 2020 or shortly thereafter.

INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund.

Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov (click here). Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained for free by sending an email to INX at investors@inx.co.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release is not a prospectus and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation of sale would be unlawful. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the registration statement has become effective, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time prior to notice of its acceptance given after the effective date.

About INX Limited

INX Limited, a Gibraltar-based private company formed in 2017, is developing INX Trading Solutions, a single entry-point for our customers for the trading of cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives.

This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 134 under the Securities Act of 1933. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

