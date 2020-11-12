InVision’s Digital Whiteboard “Freehand” Introduces Definitive Templates from AWS, Asana, Atlassian, Xbox, and Many Others

InVision partners with global organizations and design leaders to reimagine collaboration in a work-from-home future.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InVision—the digital product design platform with more than seven million users and serving all 100 of the Fortune 100 to create the world’s best digital experiences—today announced its latest update and milestones for its online whiteboard, Freehand. Freehand, which is integrated into the broader InVision platform, now includes more than a dozen templates from global enterprise organizations including American Express, Asana, Atlassian, AWS, IBM, Xbox, and many more, and product luminaries including Dave Gray and Steph Cruchon.

Together, these templates invite customers to incorporate collaborative workflow practices developed by some of the world’s top teams to accelerate their own product development and digital transformation, all from within the InVision platform.

This templates update is the latest of more than 20 customer-requested updates for the virtual whiteboard since March 2020. Freehand, the most nimble and accessible whiteboard on the market, makes it easy for teams to plan together, brainstorm, review, and converge around a whiteboard document. InVision has already introduced sticky notes, emoji reactions, quick voting, version history, and easy exporting in the past six months. Customers have been enthusiastic about the changes; since the spring, demand for Freehand surged by over 130%, as virtual collaboration became the primary way teams work together.

The new templates, which empower greater collaboration across functions with specific and proven practices, include:

Brainstorming by Xbox , to engage design and product stakeholders in a simple, inviting ideation exercise focused on giving everyone a voice

, to engage design and product stakeholders in a simple, inviting ideation exercise focused on giving everyone a voice Architecture Brainstorm Map used by Amazon Web Services (AWS) Solution Architects, to keep customer and business requirements in sight while building an architecture diagram

to keep customer and business requirements in sight while building an architecture diagram Marketing Project Plan by Asana , to kick off a campaign with thoughtful brainstorming for better results

, to kick off a campaign with thoughtful brainstorming for better results Customer Journey Map by American Express , to unify business partners on the opportunities within a customer’s journey

, to unify business partners on the opportunities within a customer’s journey Product Launch by LaunchDarkly, to align a product delivery team and strategize on a successful product launch

to align a product delivery team and strategize on a successful product launch Sprint Planning by Atlassian , to run effective sprint planning meetings with product and engineering teams while remote

, to run effective sprint planning meetings with product and engineering teams while remote Affinity Diagram by UserTesting, to better synthesize UX research with a thorough understanding of data

InVision Enterprise customers can also now create custom templates for their team’s internal use.

The launch of InVision’s Freehand template gallery comes amidst increasing demand for digital product design teams to create better products, with greater urgency, faster than ever before. Virtual whiteboards and templates from leading teams helps organizations move more quickly and efficiently. ”Digital transformation is now standard operating procedure for organizations: 66% of global services decision makers say their firms are currently involved in a digital transformation that requires greater cross-functional collaborative work, which means that teams are collaborating more than ever,” according to Now Tech: Collaborative Work Management Tools, Q2 2020, Forrester Research, May 7, 2020.

According to Josef Bodine, UX Design Lead at IBM, “Freehand is valuable for cross-functional teams, mostly in part because it’s something that we’re all used to. It feels like a whiteboard. It’s not like a design tool geared towards designers. It’s a design tool geared towards people that need to collaborate.”

The latest Freehand launch and milestones come on the heels of a successful third quarter for InVision. InVision’s Freehand was just named as ‘Remote Whiteboard Solution of the Year’ in the inaugural RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. Other product news includes the launch of InVision’s new Design Systems Manager and Specs. Hundreds of notable new customers such as Diageo, Marks & Spencer, and Swisscom have opted into InVision Enterprise in the past year.

