Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcast of Investor Conference Participation

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced its upcoming participation in the following investor event:
Morgan Stanley Future of Work Virtual Conference
Monday, June 22, 2020, 3:35 p.m. Eastern Time
Bryan Lamkin, executive vice president and general manager, Digital Media, Adobe
Audio of this presentation will be webcast from Adobe’s Investor Relations website at www.adobe.com/ADBE. Conference presentation times are subject to change at the discretion of the conference host. An archive of the webcast will be available for a limited time.
Adobe uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial, product and other material information regarding Adobe is routinely posted and accessible at www.adobe.com or www.adobe.com/ADBE.
