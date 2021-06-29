Intuit’s TurboTax Maintains Dominant Market Share

TurboTax, owned by Intuit, continues to dominate the market for tax preparation software according to research from Bloomberg Second Measure.

In May 2021, TurboTax’s share of sales was 73 percent, 3 percentage points higher than in July 2020 and 10 percentage points higher than in April 2019.

H&R Block is the second-most popular tax prep service, but has experienced a decreasing share of sales over the past three tax seasons. In May 2021, H&R Block’s share of sales was 21 percent, compared to 23 percent in July 2020 and 31 percent in April 2019.

On the other hand, the share of sales for smaller competitors Blucora (which owns TaxAct), TaxSlayer, and Jackson Hewitt have remained roughly the same over the past three tax seasons at 4 percent, 1 percent, and 1 percent, respectively. In terms of tax prep offerings, all of these companies have an online filing option, with or without help from a tax professional. Only H&R Block and Jackson Hewitt also have retail locations.

TurboTax has the highest percentage of customers with incomes over $100,000, with a monthly average of 33 percent year-to-date as of May 2021. Jackson Hewitt has the lowest percentage of customers making over $100,000, with a monthly average of 17 percent. For Blucora, H&R Block, and TaxSlayer, the monthly average of customers with incomes over $100,000 were 26 percent, 25 percent, and 23 percent respectively.