Introducing TRAY DineSafe: Contactless Software Suite for Post-COVID Dining Launches with New York Restaurant Franchise

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#brooklyndining--TRAY, the industry’s leading full-service Enterprise Restaurant Management Platform, announced DineSafe, a suite of new contactless self-service features that enables the safest Post-COVID dining experience of any system. TRAY unveiled a modernized Automat Food Locker and Virtual Drive-Through system that works in conjunction with digital menus, free standing self-service kiosks, and mobile and in-app ordering; a completely contactless, automated platform built exclusively for restaurants.

“We’re committed to helping the restaurant industry apply technology to solve their COVID-related challenges centered around diner and employee safety, allowing them to increase revenue, improve operations, and attract, retain, and delight guests,” said Ohad Jehassi, CEO of TRAY. “During these times, the number of restaurants seeking to introduce self-service technology into their operations is skyrocketing as businesses look for ways to adapt to rapidly changing customer needs. We are the only enterprise-class system that offers a truly contactless, turnkey solution.”

Introducing TRAY DineSafe

DineSafe by TRAY allows restaurants to operate safely and profitably Post-COVID. Restaurant operators will have access to a full suite of tools and services built to eliminate contact and keep guests safe. Unlike other “contactless” options, DineSafe is a truly zero human interaction ordering solution that completely eliminates any person-to-person exposure throughout the customer journey.

Customers can order ahead or scan a QR code at the TRAY kiosk, enabling them to order directly from their mobile phone. Their order will be sent to TRAY’s glove-enabled kitchen display system. Customers will receive real time order status updates via digital menu boards and text messages. Once the order is complete, it will be placed into a self-sanitizing, temperature sensitive food locker. Customers will receive a QR Code that will unlock the appropriate locker.

TRAY’s first DineSafe deployment will be with Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, a new concept by New York franchise operator Stratis Morfogen that will set the standard for safe dining Post-COVID.

“I decided to work with a cutting edge ahead of the curve company. The people behind TRAY - are basically answering all the present issues that we’re facing in our industry,” said Stratis Morfogen, Founder, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop. “TRAY is addressing these issues with creative technology this industry has never seen before.”

Reinventing Yesteryear’s Innovations -- the Automat and Drive-Through

TRAY and Brooklyn Dumpling Shop have reinvented yesteryear’s keystone innovations with the DineSafe Automat and Virtual Drive-Through. These modern iterations of familiar restaurant technology have been given a facelift with DineSafe - allowing customers to order and pick up their food with minimal staff and touchpoints.

"The Automat was single-handedly the greatest fast-food distribution equipment ever designed. The technology we’re bringing to Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is unlike anything seen before, which will allow us to create an order from a customer’s cell phone, to our touchless ordering kiosk, right to our lockers to bring quick serve restaurants into the 21st century,” says Brooklyn Dumpling Shop’s Stratis Morfogen.

DineSafe has also reinvented the Drive-Through with ordering from designated touchless kiosks which display a green light when meals are prepared and ready to be picked up from a designated food locker. Brooklyn Dumpling has reduced the fulfillment time between order and pick-up to under 3 minutes without any human interaction or physical contact.

TRAY is rolling out DineSafe alongside Brooklyn Dumpling’s aggressive expansion. Together they’ve endeavored to create the safest dining experience possible, while increasing an outlet’s profits by operating at half the footprint of a traditional QSR. These revamped, classic innovations will redefine the standard of the quick service restaurant, Post-COVID.

TRAY Point of Sale and Kiosk provides enterprise applications for quick service, fast casual, table service and cloud restaurant chains with complex business needs. TRAY’s key tasks are easy to implement, including location setup, menu control, generation of real-time reports, inventory management, and other critical operations. TRAY is a complete restaurant management platform built to help restaurants grow revenue and deliver quality guest experiences.

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop has turned classic diner staples into dumplings and offer never-ending options to choose from. The NYC restauranteur and founder Stratis Morfogen took his family’s legacy trade, the New York Greek diner, and reinvented it as this winning combination of diner dishes in delectable dumpling form.

