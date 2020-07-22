Introducing the Leading Interactive Narrative NLG Platform

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Statworks Group is pleased to announce our partnership with Automated Insights (Ai), a Stats Perform company and the leading Natural Language Generation (NLG) provider, to bring NLG to Singapore and Malaysia. Automated Insights’ flagship NLG product, Wordsmith, transforms business intelligence and data into human-sounding narratives and actionable insights. Statworks Group, a leading Big Data Analytics company based in Malaysia has extensive experience in implementing machine learning with AI and business intelligence (BI) deployment across data driven organizations in this region. With more than 20 years of experience, Statworks Group have fully implemented Big Data Analytics, GIS, and STEM technologies across various industries in the Asian region.

Maheskantha Balasubramaniam, the group CEO of Statworks mentioned that Wordsmith generates written analytics, using natural language generation, right beside your BI visualizations notably Tableau, Spotfire, and PowerBI visualizations. He also added that “It’s like having your own personal data analyst navigating you through your dashboards. Combining the power of Tableau with the magic of NLG, creates a custom experience for every dashboard user.”

“Natural Language Generation (NLG) is a branch of AI that takes structured data and converts it into human sounding text,” says Anis Zakaria, Statworks Technical Manager. She added that Wordsmith automatically creates and delivers clear, insightful analytics narratives to everyone across an organization.

“Our partnership with Statworks Group gives Automated Insights the opportunity to bring NLG to the Southeast Asia region,” according to Nick Nelli, Senior Solutions Architect at Automated Insights. “Wordsmith will allow BI dashboard users to access a deeper understanding of their data – at a scale and speed previously unattainable.”

With Wordsmith, everyone can be their own data expert, take complete control over transforming data into insightful narrative all at an unprecedented speed and scale. This latest trend in the field of Big Data Analytics is a MUST HAVE Technology for all data driven organizations involved in any scale of BI deployments within its organizations.

ABOUT STATWORKS

STATWORKS has extensive experience in implementing Data Science and Analytics Solutions in various organizations in the region. By using our solution, organizations in various industries can reduce costs, improve performance, and gain the agility to respond to changing business needs. STATWORKS expertise is in working with large volumes of data and running algorithms where smarter data science computing with or without coding has become the core of our customers’ analytical journey. With more than 20 years of experience in Machine Learning with AI and BI deployment across data driven organizations in this region, Statworks Group has implemented various Big Data Analytics, GIS and STEM technologies across various industries in the Asia region.

About Automated Insights (automatedinsights.com)

Established in 2007 and headquartered in Durham, N.C., Automated Insights is the creator of Wordsmith, the world’s first self-service natural language generation platform for business intelligence. Automated Insights empowers organizations to generate human-sounding narratives from data, making it easy to produce real-time, written analytics, personalized reports, and stories at scale. The Wordsmith platform is utilized by companies such as Allstate, Associated Press, and Cisco to increase organizational data literacy and broaden the adoption of business intelligence software.

