Introducing the AWeber Landing Page Builder

The AWeber Landing Page Builder helps small business owners quickly create visually-stunning landing pages for a variety of uses.

CHALFONT, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#emailmarketing--AWeber, a leading provider of powerfully-simple email marketing software for small businesses, today introduced the AWeber Landing Page Builder. Seamlessly integrated with AWeber’s email marketing software, the AWeber Landing Page Builder enables small business owners to quickly create visually-stunning landing pages that drive engagement and get their business online regardless of their existing web presence.

Using the same drag-and-drop technology that customers are already familiar with, the AWeber Landing Page Builder is included with all AWeber accounts and allows users to create customizable, mobile-friendly landing pages at no additional charge. The Landing Page Builder complements AWeber’s existing software — including sign-up forms, over 700 email templates, tag support & automation, a pre-stocked image library, analytics and more — to provide a more comprehensive email marketing experience for small businesses.

“We aim to do 90% of the work for our customers, so they can focus on their passions and have fun with design,” said Rob Patterson, AWeber’s chief marketing officer. “Landing page capabilities expand our email marketing offering naturally. We’re proud to provide the tools our customers need to elevate their marketing and grow their businesses. It’s our passion and it will never stop driving us.”

The AWeber Landing Page Builder is technically structured around marketing best practices, so customers can easily create an effective landing page that drives action. Regardless of whether users have a website, the AWeber Landing Page Builder enables small businesses to simply and clearly promote products or events, create an online presence, and save money on third-party landing page applications.

“We’re always looking for ways to help our customers create deeper connections with their audiences,” said Chris Vasquez, director of product at AWeber. “The magic of our Landing Page Builder is that customers can easily create something beautiful and promote it to the world more effectively without having to be a web development or design expert.”

To learn more about the AWeber Landing Page Builder, please visit AWeber’s blog to read more, or sign up for our webinar.

About AWeber

AWeber is a market leader of small business email marketing software. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing software. Along with its award-winning 24/7 US-based customer support, AWeber delivers the ability to quickly load and manage contacts, send amazing emails, build landing pages, and analyze results without having to be a tech whiz. AWeber works with more than 1,000 partner software solutions, allowing customers to seamlessly integrate with the apps and services they rely on to operate and grow. A privately-held company, AWeber is headquartered in Chalfont, PA. For more information, visit aweber.com, subscribe to the AWeber blog, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

