Intevac to Participate in the Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Virtual Summit

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC) announced today that management is scheduled to participate in the Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Virtual Summit on Tuesday, September 1st. The investor presentation utilized during the event will be made accessible on the Company’s investor relations website, https://ir.intevac.com/.

About Intevac

Intevac was founded in 1991 and has two businesses: Thin-film Equipment and Photonics.

In our Thin-film Equipment business, we are a leader in the design and development of high-productivity, thin-film processing systems. Our production-proven platforms are designed for high-volume manufacturing of substrates with precise thin film properties, such as the hard drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets we serve currently.

In our Photonics business, we are a recognized leading developer of advanced high-sensitivity digital sensors, cameras and systems that primarily serve the defense industry. We are the provider of integrated digital imaging systems for most U.S. military night vision programs.

