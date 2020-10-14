Intervala’s Pittsburgh Site Achieves AS9100D Certification, the Latest International Aerospace Quality Standard

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AS9100--Intervala, LLC, a full-service manufacturer of high-reliability, precision electronic and electromechanical products, announced today that it has achieved certification to the AS9100 Rev. D (AS9100D) quality management system standard at the Company’s headquarters facility located in the greater Pittsburgh area. The new certification, which is in addition to the AS9100D registration Intervala holds at its site in Hudson, New Hampshire, standardizes quality processes across the Company.

The AS9100 quality management system is considered the highest international standard for quality assurance across the aviation, space and defense industry and has been widely adopted to promote quality, safety and continuous product and process improvement. AS9100D is the most current version of the standard. Intervala’s AS9100D certifications validate that the Company has the necessary processes in place to meet the aerospace industry’s demand for safe, reliable products that meet or exceed the requirements of customers and regulatory authorities.

“Our new AS9100D certification reinforces Intervala’s relentless commitment to the highest level of manufacturing, quality and customer service standards,” said Teresa Huber, president and CEO. “We have always been focused on providing our customers with quality products and services and we are extremely proud to have achieved this latest rigorous and internationally recognized quality standard.”

To achieve AS9100D certification, Intervala successfully underwent a meticulous audit and qualification process to demonstrate conformity to requirements concerning quality, safety, continuous improvement, risk management, project management and other key performance metrics. The scope of the certification includes the Company’s manufacture of high-reliability printed circuit board assemblies, mechanical and electromechanical assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, panel assemblies and complete system integration.

About Intervala

At Intervala, we tailor intelligent manufacturing solutions to each customer’s unique requirements. We are a full-service manufacturer of complex, high-performance printed circuit board assemblies, electromechanical systems, and cable and harness assemblies for global customers in the industrial, medical, transportation and defense markets. Our team draws on decades of experience to bring a fresh approach to problem-solving by combining turnkey manufacturing capabilities, a full suite of engineering expertise, new product introduction, supply chain management, and global fulfillment services to deliver smart, innovative solutions. To learn more, visit www.intervala.com.

