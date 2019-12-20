Intervala Expands Manufacturing Footprint with New Hampshire Acquisition

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EMS--Intervala, LLC, a full-service manufacturer of high-reliability, precision electronic and electromechanical products, today announced its acquisition of Varitron Hudson in Hudson, New Hampshire. The acquisition enlarges Intervala’s manufacturing footprint in the Northeast region of the U.S. and expands the Company’s global customer base.

The acquired New Hampshire operation specializes in high-technology electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and provides Intervala with expanded capacity to manufacture complex printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) and other high-reliability electronic assemblies. The acquisition also enhances Intervala’s customer and market diversity through the addition of several top-tier customers in the industrial, medical and military markets.

EMS industry veteran Jon Saunders, who has led the New Hampshire operation since 2016, will stay on to run the location for Intervala. Saunders has more than 25 years of experience in the electronics manufacturing arena and a proven track record of successfully leading EMS operations.

“Intervala’s acquisition of Varitron Hudson is an exciting and important step in our strategy to grow and expand our presence in the Northeast region,” said Teresa Huber, president and CEO. “In keeping with Intervala’s culture, our new Hudson, N.H., operation is very customer-focused, and we believe it will be a good fit in both customers and people. The capable Hudson team has built successful, long-standing relationships with their customers. We welcome them to Intervala and look forward to serving them with our unwavering commitment to customer excellence.”

About Intervala

At Intervala, we create customized, intelligent solutions for each customer’s unique requirements. We are a full-service manufacturer of high-reliability, precision electronic and electromechanical products for companies in industrial, medical, transportation, and other technology-driven markets. Customers choose Intervala because we understand their complex product and service needs. Our team draws on decades of experience to bring a fresh approach to problem-solving, combining turnkey manufacturing capabilities and engineering, materials management, and global fulfillment services to deliver smart, innovative solutions. Total customer satisfaction is the cornerstone of our business. To learn more about Intervala, visit www.intervala.com.

Colleen Clements; 314-422-0111; colleen@clementscomm.com