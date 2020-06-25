Intertrust Launches Intertrust Platform, a Single Platform to Enable the Next Generation of Online Commercial Activities

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IntertrustTech--Intertrust today announced Intertrust Platform™, a complete ecosystem of data security and rights management products built for the Internet of Things (IoT) era. With Intertrust Platform, businesses can securely manage high-volume, distributed datasets — regardless of location, format, or type — in order to build an entirely new generation of multi-party applications and services. Intertrust Platform is the culmination of three decades of pioneering R&D, combining Intertrust’s powerful Digital Rights Management engines, the elegant data management functions of Intertrust Modulus, and the highly-scalable Intertrust Seacert certificate authority.

“No enterprise is an island unto itself. Enterprises must collaborate with partners and competitors while conforming to commercial agreements and laws,” said Talal G. Shamoon, Intertrust’s chief executive officer. “Intertrust Platform provides data and device interoperability in the media, energy, automotive, and healthcare markets, and anywhere enterprises need to process data securely and trust the devices that report it. No other secure computing and digital rights management platform provides these features in one solution.”

Intertrust Platform is the one-stop toolkit for data-driven business

To compete in today’s data-driven business environment, enterprises must securely manage their data ecosystems, which include an ever-increasing number of IoT devices and distributed datasets. They must also use these datasets to collaborate with partners, suppliers, customers, and even competitors. Intertrust Platform introduces rights management of distributed datasets, allowing enterprises to securely govern data distributed within and between enterprises.

Intertrust Platform also provides key management, authentication, and authorization services in a protected processing environment for IoT and mobile devices. The combination of data governance and device-side security provides the ability to process sensitive data, build data-driven businesses and ensure the security of the data flowing from edge devices. Ultimately, Intertrust Platform allows its users to manage devices made by multiple vendors, manage datasets across clouds, and build secure interoperable distributed computing networks.

Key benefits of Intertrust Platform include:

Easily share datasets across organizations — regardless of location, data type, or format. Intertrust Platform can run on any cloud service — including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and on-premises data centers. Industry-leading digital rights management: Manage data on your terms, using fine-grained, secure digital policy and rights management for access control and governance.

Your data is always secure — even when interacting with analytics. Safely bring analytics to your data with our advanced governance and virtualization technology. Protected processing and secure authentication of devices and apps delivered through highly-scalable managed PKI services and the world’s leading application shielding, code obfuscation, and whitebox cryptography technologies.

Advanced authenticated auditing capabilities allow for event verification, construction of data value chains, and verification of inter-party transactions. Build the next generation of apps and services: From app stores to plug-in analytics to data marketplaces, Intertrust Platform enables you to build customizable services tailored to your industry.

Availability

Intertrust Platform is available as a customizable service that can be tailored to an organization’s needs, or as a series of ready to use products. At launch, Intertrust Platform includes 12 products. These include seven Platform Component products — technologies that comprise the Platform itself — and five Platform Application products — applications built on top of the Platform. The full list of Platform products follows.

Platform Component products

Intertrust Platform Component products implement the basic platform functions, and can be purchased in various combinations:

Intertrust Data Governance: Fine-grained, secure policy and data rights management for access control across multiple data repositories (cloud or on-premises), data types, and data formats.

Fine-grained, secure policy and data rights management for access control across multiple data repositories (cloud or on-premises), data types, and data formats. Intertrust Identity and Access Management: Device and user identity, authentication, and authorization to control and govern access requests.

Device and user identity, authentication, and authorization to control and govern access requests. Intertrust Data Virtualization: Query, process, and analyze virtualized datasets and databases. Set data object definitions, permissions, restrictions, and access enforcement, using secure data interfaces without copying or migrating your data, eliminating risk.

Query, process, and analyze virtualized datasets and databases. Set data object definitions, permissions, restrictions, and access enforcement, using secure data interfaces without copying or migrating your data, eliminating risk. Intertrust Seacert Managed PKI: Highly-scalable, “designed for IoT,” Webtrust, and ISO 9001 certified Certificate Services.

Highly-scalable, “designed for IoT,” Webtrust, and ISO 9001 certified Certificate Services. Intertrust Secure Execution Environment: Process governed data in place using secure network-isolated Kubernetes containers.

Process governed data in place using secure network-isolated Kubernetes containers. Intertrust Time-series Database: A cost-effective, cloud-native, efficient, scalable, time-series database that is automatically multi-tiering, supports fast, low-latency access to recent data and cheaper storage of older data.

A cost-effective, cloud-native, efficient, scalable, time-series database that is automatically multi-tiering, supports fast, low-latency access to recent data and cheaper storage of older data. whiteCryption Application Shielding: Leading application shielding with code obfuscation and whitebox cryptography that ensures keys and code are protected from attacks in zero-trust environments.

Platform Application products

Intertrust Platform Application products are used by top-tier enterprises globally in the media, consumer electronics, energy, automotive, and health markets. Today, these applications include:

ExpressPlay DRM: Multi-DRM cloud for securing high-value content serving billions of users across the planet.

Multi-DRM cloud for securing high-value content serving billions of users across the planet. Intertrust Device Identity Management: Cryptographic device identity provisioning either at the time of manufacture or in the field through scalable cloud provisioning.

Cryptographic device identity provisioning either at the time of manufacture or in the field through scalable cloud provisioning. Intertrust Energy Data Operations: Governed data execution, exchange, and collaboration on diverse datasets for renewable energy, utilities, and retail energy industries.

Governed data execution, exchange, and collaboration on diverse datasets for renewable energy, utilities, and retail energy industries. PlanetOS Climate Data Services: Streamlined access to high-quality weather, climate, and environmental data from the world’s leading providers.

Streamlined access to high-quality weather, climate, and environmental data from the world’s leading providers. Intertrust Secure Home IoT: Smart home data and device management that complies with GDPR and other privacy regulations. Create data-driven business models with partners that respect customer privacy.

Future of Intertrust Modulus platform

In favor of providing the market with a single solution, Intertrust is retiring the Intertrust Modulus brand while providing all of its features through Intertrust Platform.

Learn more about Intertrust Platform

To learn more about Intertrust Platform, please visit intertrust.com/products/platform.

About Intertrust

Intertrust provides trusted computing products, technology, and services to leading global corporations–from mobile, consumer electronics, and IoT manufacturers, to service providers and enterprise software platform companies. These products include the world’s leading digital rights management (DRM), software tamper resistance, and technologies to enable private data exchanges for various verticals including energy, entertainment, retail/marketing, automotive, fintech, and IoT. Founded in 1990, Intertrust is headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in London, Tokyo, Mumbai, Bangalore, Beijing, Seoul, Riga, and Tallinn. The company has a legacy of invention, and its fundamental contributions in the areas of computer security and digital trust are globally recognized. Intertrust holds hundreds of patents that are key to Internet security, trust, and privacy management components of operating systems, trusted mobile code and networked operating environments, web services, and cloud computing. Additional information is available at intertrust.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

