Intertek Launches Functional Safety Design Evaluation and Certification Program for Industrial Automated Machinery and Robotics

CORTLAND, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intertek, a Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, has launched the Functional Safety Conformity Assessment Program for industrial automated machinery and robotics. The new program will offer manufacturers design evaluation, testing, and certification with the Intertek Functional Safety (FS) Mark, to illustrate compliance to rigorous standards assessing product safety and performance. The program launch is made possible through accreditation to ISO 17065, granted by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB).

Functional safety is the part of the overall safety of a system or piece of equipment that depends on automatic protections operating correctly, and in response to inputs or predictable failures. As part of the engineering process, it emphasizes safe design, operation, and control of protection systems as individual components, subassemblies, and complete machines to mitigate unreasonable risk of direct or indirect physical injury or damage to people’s health. It is a critical part of the design of automated machinery and robotics.

Under the new Intertek program, applicable products will be assessed to ISO 12100, which is focused on the safety of machinery with emphasis on risk assessment and reduction principles for design. Following evaluation, from an integrated machine system to a component, compliant products will be certified, labelled with the Intertek FS Mark, and listed in the Intertek Functional Safety directory.

Pierrick Balaire, Global Business Line Leader for Energy and Industrial at Intertek, said: “Intertek’s commitment to Total Quality Assurance helps ensure the safety of our customers’ products. The industrial machinery and robotics industries are facing increased market and regulatory demands around functional safety and need to illustrate the safety and reliability of their products. That is why we’re introducing this program and its accompanying FS Mark: to give customers a way to illustrate reduced hazards and risks to operating personnel, the machine, and the surrounding environment.”

Intertek’s expertise and diverse services support industrial production, equipment, assets, and processes through innovative and bespoke quality assurance solutions. From quickly and efficiently bringing industrial equipment to markets worldwide, to asset integrity management of facilities, to ensuring regulatory compliance, Intertek’s network of global expertise and services enables customers to power ahead safely. For more, visit www.intertek.com/industrial.

