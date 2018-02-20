Internet Grows to 332.4 Million Domains

VeriSign, a provider of domain names and internet security, announced that the fourth quarter of 2017 closed with approximately 332.4 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains (TLDs), an increase of approximately 1.7 million domain name registrations as of Dec. 31, 2017.

The increase of approximately 1.7 million domain name registrations globally equates to a growth rate of 0.5 percent over the third quarter of 2017. Domain name registrations have grown by 0.9 percent, year over year.

The .com and .net TLDs had a combined total of approximately 146.4 million domain name registrations in the domain name base in the fourth quarter of 2017. This represents a 2.9 percent increase year over year. As of Dec. 31, 2017, the .com domain name base totaled 131.9 million domain name registrations, while the .net domain name base totaled 14.5 million domain name registrations.

New .com and .net domain name registrations totaled 9.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to 8.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2016.

Verisign publishes the Domain Name Industry Brief to provide internet users throughout the world with statistical and analytical research and data on the domain name industry. The fourth quarter 2017 Domain Name Industry Brief, as well as previous reports, can be obtained at Verisign.com/DNIB.