InterNational Committee for Information Technology Standards (INCITS) and the IEEE-ISTO Printer Working Group (PWG) Agree to Work Together on 3D Printing Standards

Groups to Share Expertise to Address Forthcoming Specifications for Digital Manufacturing

PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The IEEE-ISTO Printer Working Group (PWG) and the InterNational Committee for Information Technology Standards (INCITS) today announced they have established a liaison relationship to work together to develop and maintain industry standards in digital manufacturing involving additive and subtractive fabrication, also known as 3D printing.

The new liaison agreement will allow the groups to share existing specifications and standards work as well as coordinate work in progress. The work will be performed under the INCITS Digital Manufacturing Technical Committee, which also serves as the US TAG to ISO/IEC JTC 1/WG 12 (3D Printing and Scanning). Efforts will address the development of ICT standards specifically relevant to digitally enabling the prototyping and manufacturing of physical objects.

The scope of the INCITS Digital Manufacturing Technical Committee, in addition to serving as the US TAG to JTC 1/WG 12, includes the development of ICT standards specifically relevant to digitally enabling the prototyping and manufacturing of physical objects. As necessary and when not covered elsewhere, this will include nomenclature, frameworks, interface and protocol specifications, and format specifications required for facilitating the digital control of the production and supply of physical objects including, but not limited to, additive and subtractive fabrication and automated assembly and distribution.

The PWG’s widely adopted IPP (Internet Printing Protocol) industry standard is commonly used for printing today. The PWG has developed extensions to IPP for 3D Printing that bring together its existing IPP network protocol, job ticket formats, printing semantics, and existing high-level 3D file formats. The PWG will contribute its experience in developing IPP to help guide INCITS' work and ensure congruence between the two groups' work.

The two groups expect work to begin immediately.

About PWG

The IEEE ISTO Printer Working Group (PWG) is a Program of the IEEE Industry Standard and Technology Organization (ISTO) with members including printer and multi-function device manufacturers, print server developers, operating system providers, print management application developers, and industry experts. Originally founded in 1991 as the Network Printing Alliance, the PWG is chartered to make printers, multi-function devices, and the applications and operating systems supporting them work together better. The PWG enjoys an open standards development process. More information is available at https://www.pwg.org.

About INCITS

INCITS - the InterNational Committee for Information Technology Standards -- is the central U.S. forum dedicated to creating technology standards for the next generation of innovation. INCITS members combine their expertise to create the building blocks for globally transformative technologies. From cloud computing to communications, from transportation to health care technologies, INCITS is the place where innovation begins. To learn more, visit http://www.INCITS.org.

