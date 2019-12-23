InterGen Data Selected for 2020 MassChallenge FinTech Program

InterGen Data joins the MCFT20 cohort of top fintech startups for 6-Month MassChallenge FinTech Program

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Compliance--InterGen Data, Inc., an AI-driven technology provider of proprietary AI software solutions and machine learning algorithms for banking, wealth management, insurance and fintech companies has been selected for the 2020 Mass Challenge FinTech program. InterGen Data was one of the 34 startups selected–from more than 300 applicants in 22 countries and 32 U.S. states–to join the MCFT20 fintech cohort.

MassChallenge FinTech accelerates outcomes-driven partnerships between startups and enterprises to fuel innovation. InterGen Data will participate in the 2020 MassChallenge FinTech program from January to June in Boston, where it will work with 1:1 with a large, financial institution partner to tackle specific challenges facing the financial services industry. MassChallenge’s partnership model helps fintech startups scale to produce meaningful results.

“We are extremely excited and honored to be chosen for the 2020 MassChallenge FinTech cohort,” said Robert J. Kirk, CEO of InterGen Data, Inc. “I believe that by working with our enterprise partner, we will be able to redefine the client experience, improve the lives of their clients, and deliver on the promise of how artificial intelligence & machine learning can vastly improve their financial journey.” MCFT20 kicks off InterGen Data’s 2020 vision with a bang to revolutionize the financial services industry.

MassChallenge FinTech is supported by a public-private partnership that includes founding partners Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), Putnam Investments, Fidelity Investments, Citizens Bank, John Hancock, and the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership (MACP), challenge partners Eastern Bank, AARP, Columbia Threadneedle Investments, Walmart, Boston Private, City of Boston, gold partners Radius Bank, Commonwealth, Goodwin Procter, SEI Ventures, and innovation support partners FinTech Sandbox, Brandeis International Business School, and the Financial Revolutionist.

“With over 300 applicants globally from 22 countries and 32 states, each MCFT20 Finalist is a stand-out company and we look forward to helping them achieve future growth through enterprise partnerships,” said Devon Sherman, Managing Director of MassChallenge FinTech.

About InterGen Data, Inc.

InterGen Data, Inc. (InterGen) was founded by the financial services industry veteran Robert J. Kirk in 2017. InterGen builds AI based ML-driven data technology that helps companies identify when their clients are likely to have an important life event occur – including what that event could be and how much of a financial impact that it could represent.

More information can be found at https://www.intergendata.com/.

About MassChallenge

MassChallenge is a global network of zero-equity startup accelerators. Headquartered in the United States with locations in Boston, Israel, Mexico, Rhode Island, Switzerland, and Texas, MassChallenge is committed to strengthening the global innovation ecosystem by supporting high-potential startups across all industries, from anywhere in the world. To date, more than 2,300 MassChallenge alumni have raised more than $5 billion in funding, generated more than $2.7 billion in revenue, and created more than 136,000 total jobs. Learn more about MassChallenge at masschallenge.org.

