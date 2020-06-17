Interface Masters Technologies Expands Suite of U.S. Designed and Manufactured Barefoot Tofino® High-Speed Network Switches

Growing family of semi-modular, high-speed, cost-saving network solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Interface Masters’ growing family of semi-modular Barefoot Tofino high-speed network switches provide the security, software development tools, offload processing capabilities, and cost savings essential for success in today’s challenging networking market.

Tahoe 2624 is a semi-modular 1U switch appliance based on Barefoot Tofino high-speed switch fabric and managed by an Intel x86 control plane. This semi-modular appliance supports two rear-facing I/O bays and can be upgraded with any combination of off-the-shelf Intel XEON® D based offload processing modules or future Xilinx and Altera performance leading FPGA modules.

In standard configuration, Tahoe 2624 supports twenty-four (24) ports of 100/40G QSFP28 and sixteen (16) ports of 25/10G SFP28. Additional port configurations can be developed based on customer requirement.

Designed and Manufactured in the U.S.

Caring for critical data, ensuring security and software development tools are vital to a reliable system. Barefoot Tofino high-speed network switches provide a level of care and security that set them apart from many solutions on the market. Knowing where a network solution is designed and manufactured is critical to security. Interface Masters only designs and manufactures its network solutions in the U.S., ensuring the security data applications require.

Increased Security

When qualifying the Tahoe 2624’s components to ensure the network hardware safely guards sensitive data, the solution was built to support the hardware root of trust-based Trusted Platform Module (TPM) deployments for increased security. Along with TPM-enablement, Interface Masters’ embedded networking appliances include a silicon root of trust built into the hardware. Tahoe 2624 is compatible with a range of software tools including SONiC, Barefoot Deep Insight, Barefoot P4 Studio for network functionality, security, monitoring, debugging and optimizing.

About Interface Masters Technologies

For over 25 years, Interface Masters Technologies has been providing off-the-shelf innovative networking solutions with customization services to OEMs, Fortune 100, and startup companies. We are headquartered in San Jose, California in the heart of Silicon Valley where we proudly design and manufacture all products. Based on MIPS, ARM, PowerPC and x86 processors, and switch fabrics up to 12.8T, Interface Masters appliance models enable OEMs to significantly reduce time-to-market with reliable, pre-tested, pre-integrated, long-life appliance solutions that can meet the most challenging networking requirements. Learn more about us at www.interfacemasters.com.

