Intercontinental Exchange sets date for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

ATLANTA & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges, clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET at The St. Regis Atlanta*. The proxy statement and admission procedures will be available in late March for stockholders of record as of March 17, 2020. A live audio webcast and replay of the annual meeting will be available on the company’s website www.theice.com in the investor relations and media section.

* As part of the company’s precautions regarding the coronavirus or COVID-19, it is planning for the possibility that the Annual Meeting may be held solely by means of remote communication. If the company takes this step, it will announce the decision to do so in advance, around May 1, 2020, and details on how to participate will be issued by press release, posted on the company’s website at http://www.ir.theice.com and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as proxy material.

