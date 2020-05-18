Intercontinental Exchange Prices $2,500,000,000 in Senior Notes and Issues Notice of Redemption of 2.75% Senior Notes due 2020

ATLANTA & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, announced today that it priced an underwritten public offering of $2.5 billion in new senior notes.

The senior notes comprise $1.25 billion in aggregate principal amount of 2.100% Senior Notes due 2030 (the “2030 Notes”) and $1.25 billion in aggregate principal amount of 3.000% Senior Notes due 2050 (the “2050 Notes” and, together with the 2030 Notes, the “Notes”). The offering is being made under a shelf registration statement and is expected to close on May 26, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

ICE intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes for general corporate purposes, including to fund the redemption of its $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.75% Senior Notes due in December 2020 (the “2020 Senior Notes”) and to pay down a portion of its commercial paper outstanding. Following the pricing of the Notes, ICE delivered a notice of redemption of the 2020 Senior Notes to Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as trustee under the indenture governing the 2020 Senior Notes, which will be delivered to the holders of the 2020 Senior Notes on May 26, 2020. The 2020 Senior Notes will be redeemed on June 25, 2020 in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the 2020 Senior Notes.

The joint book-running managers for the Notes are BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., Loop Capital Markets LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The senior co-managers for the Notes are BBVA Securities Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., Fifth Third Securities, Inc., ICBC Standard Bank Plc, Mizuho Securities USA LLC and PNC Capital Markets LLC, and the co-managers for the Notes are Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, SG Americas Securities, LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement relating to the offering and accompanying base prospectus previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at www.sec.gov or, upon request, by contacting BofA Securities, Inc. toll-free at 1-800-294-1322 or dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at 1‑212‑834‑4533 or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll-free at 1-800-645-3751 or wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company formed in the year 2000 to modernize markets. ICE serves customers by operating the exchanges, clearing houses and information services they rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global financial and commodity markets. A leader in market data, ICE Data Services serves the information and connectivity needs across virtually all asset classes. As the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, the company is the premier venue for raising capital in the world, driving economic growth and transforming markets.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 - Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2020 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on April 30, 2020.

