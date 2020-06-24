Interchecks to Distribute COVID-19 Emergency Aid for Will Rogers Pioneers Assistance Fund

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Interchecks Technologies, an emerging leader in payout technology, has partnered with the Will Rogers Motion Pictures Pioneers Foundation (“WRMPPF”) to distribute a $2.4 million grant program for cinema employees impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. To provide faster access to these funds, Interchecks is using Visa Direct, Visa's real-time1 push payments platform, through its bank partner to help provide qualified workers with the grant money quickly and efficiently.

Since the stay-at-home guidelines were initiated in mid-March, approximately 150,000 entertainment industry workers, in the exhibition sector, have been laid off or furloughed due to the unprecedented closure of movie theatres across the country. To help defray the enormous personal and professional costs, the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, in collaboration with the National Association of Theatre Owners, has launched an emergency assistance fund, titled the Pioneers Assistance Fund COVID-19 Emergency Grant.

With an initial $2.4 million in funding, the grant will provide stipends to theater workers who qualify and will expand its assistance to a larger group of motion picture industry workers in the event the emergency continues for an extended period of time.

“Interchecks is an ideal partner to get these funds out quickly and conveniently to our cinema workers,” said Todd Vradenburg, Executive Director of WRMPPF. “Their product is simple and intuitive, and we really liked the real time payout options they were able to extend to our workers on-demand. On top of that, they were able to get us onboarded within one week, which was particularly helpful given the time-sensitive nature of our payouts.”

“For workers whose jobs have been impacted by COVID-19, swift access to funds can be a lifeline that makes the difference in helping to keep them and their families healthy, and allow them to purchase day-to-day necessities,” said Gaurav Gollerkeri, Head of Visa Direct North America, Visa. “We are proud to be supporting this initiative through Visa Direct, to help get workers their stipends quickly, in a time of great need.”

“We are very excited to work with the Will Rogers Motion Pictures Pioneers Foundation,” said Dylan Massey, Interchecks co-founder and CEO. “It’s a wonderful application of our platform as a quick and easy way to disperse funds to cinema workers who need assistance. Our innovative payout methods, enabled by Visa’s real-time push payment solution, Visa Direct, will allow qualified workers to get funds securely and easily in real-time. We love going to the movies and we’re happy to do our part to preserve that experience on the other side of COVID-19.”

For those interested in supporting cinema workers through the Will Rogers Pioneers Assistance Fund, please donate online at https://wrpioneers.org/covid19/.

About Interchecks

Founded in 2016, Interchecks Technologies, LLC is a privately held payout startup with offices in Boca Raton, Florida and Brooklyn, New York. Interchecks’ goal is to simplify and enhance payouts and 1099 compliance for organizations around the world. Their suite of on-demand payout options include instant deposit, direct deposit, digital check, paper check, and more. Trusted by banks, fintechs, enterprise and marketplace platforms, the service is available through a turnkey Payer Portal or a simple API integration that can be white-labeled and bundled into a Payer’s own user experience. For further information on Interchecks, please visit www.interchecks.com or LinkedIn @gointerchecks.

About Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation

In 2002, the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation was established to create the Pioneers Assistance Fund in honor of American humorist and entertainer Will Rogers. The self-perpetuating fund is the only industry program that provides both short term and long term assistance to veterans of the motion picture entertainment industry who undergo periods of unemployment. Eligible members receive direct financial aid, medical care, health insurance and temporary business sustenance, among other needs. The Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneer Foundation also operates Brave Beginnings and the Will Rogers Institute. For further information, please visit www.wrpioneers.org.

1 Actual fund availability depends on receiving financial institution and region.

