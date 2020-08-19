IntelyCare Sees Exceptional Momentum and Growth; Expands Leadership Team and Employee Base to Support Post-Acute Market and Nursing Professionals amid Pandemic

Leading Workforce Management Company Ranks No. 41 on Inc. 5000, Tops Charts as Fastest-Growing Company in Massachusetts

QUINCY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IntelyCare, the leading intelligent workforce management solution for post-acute facilities, today announced it has experienced rapidly escalating demand for staffing support at skilled nursing facilities, which has been further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has also seen record growth and momentum in 2020, securing a ranking of No. 41 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the U.S.

IntelyCare began the year with a record-breaking $45M Series B raise, the largest funding round in nursing technology, and warranted its inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list based on three-year revenue growth of 7,047 percent. The company out-ranked all other nursing workforce organizations and all Massachusetts-based companies.

“At the start of 2020, IntelyCare was finalizing a landmark investment and planning new market entries and product launches, but when the virus hit, we shifted our focus to support our nursing community,” said David Coppins, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “The past several months have been tumultuous, yet our company’s rapid growth and recent hires, combined with a rising need for nurse staffing support, all demonstrate the critical role IntelyCare plays in the post-acute space. We are dedicated to leveraging our recent successes and momentum to continue meeting the evolving needs of nursing home facilities and nursing professionals in a COVID world and beyond.”

Since launching in 2017, IntelyCare has filled more than 3 million shift hours, two-thirds of which were filled since March 2019 alone, which is a testament to the company’s exceptional momentum and a growing need for gig-based nurse staffing solutions in the post-acute market. The company has also doubled its revenue in the past year, and doubled its customer footprint from 2018 to 2019. The number of nursing professionals it employs to meet this demand has increased by 159 percent over the past two years with over 15,000 healthcare workers on its staff.

IntelyCare has also continued to grow its Boston-based leadership team with three recent hires: Robyn Lunsford, SVP of Workforce Growth and Retention; Prashanth Gali, SVP of Engineering; and Rachel Schiff, SVP of Product Management. In addition to new executives, this robust hiring initiative will ensure the company is well-positioned to harness this momentum and support its expansion.

“We are the largest per-diem nursing tech company in the market, and will be a top-five per-diem provider by the end of 2020, which speaks to our unique position and approach in the space, as well as the heightened need for our market-leading technology and expertise,” said John Shagoury, President and Chief Operating Officer. “We are excited to have brought on new senior-level executives and to infuse our strategy with their deep expertise and passion for the work we do. Fueled by exciting growth, and recognition on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, we are rolling up our sleeves and continuing to innovate new strategies and avenues for reimagining workforce management in the post-acute space.”

IntelyCare’s platform and mobile app empowers nurses with access to flexible, on-demand opportunities and intelligently matches them to open shifts that facilities need filled—reducing burnout and turnover. The solution is powered by advanced machine learning algorithms that optimize matching and pricing, creating shifts before facilities know their own need and resulting in the highest shift-fill rate in the industry. It also employs the principles of gig economics to add more than 20 percent capacity to the available workforce. This virtual workforce expansion lowers costs to facilities by reducing turnover and compliance penalties, and ensures facilities have the support needed to care for the patient population.

