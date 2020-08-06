Intelsat Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

Second quarter revenue of $482.0 million

Second quarter net loss attributable to Intelsat S.A. of $405.4 million

Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $342.4 million or 71 percent of revenue

June 30, 2020 contracted backlog of $6.4 billion

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelsat S.A. (OTC: INTEQ), today announced financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Intelsat reported total revenue of $482.0 million and net loss attributable to Intelsat S.A. of $405.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Intelsat reported EBITDA1, or earnings before net interest, gain on early extinguishment of debt, taxes and depreciation and amortization, loss of $18.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $342.4 million, or 71 percent of revenue, for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Intelsat’s Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Spengler, said, “ Our business demonstrated resiliency in a challenging operating environment, highlighted by a sequential quarterly increase in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA largely from the successful execution of a new agreement with Speedcast in our network services business. Financial results, when compared to the same period last year, reflect the ongoing challenges in our network services business due to the impacts of COVID-19 in the cruise maritime and aeronautical mobility, despite booking new business in merchant maritime and enterprise network applications. The decline in the media business was driven by ongoing secular headwinds that we have experienced over several quarters. Finally, the government services business delivered year-over-year growth in revenues resulting from strong uptake of third-party services and growth in our new FlexGround managed services."

Spengler concluded, “ During the period we filed our initial C-band transition plan with the FCC, detailing our roadmap to meet their accelerated spectrum clearing deadlines. The final transition plans are due to be filed with the FCC on August 14, 2020. We will consult with the FCC and continue to refine our plan as that date approaches. Ongoing engagement with our supply chain, vendors, and customers gives us a high degree of confidence that we can execute our transition plan and ensure that the U.S. maintains its 5G leadership position."

Second Quarter 2020 Business Highlights

Intelsat provides critical communications infrastructure to customers in the network services, media and government sectors. Our customers use our services for broadband connectivity to deliver fixed and mobile telecommunications, enterprise, video distribution and fixed and mobile government applications.

Network Services

Network services revenue was $176.7 million (or 37 percent of Intelsat’s total revenue) for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of 5 percent compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Media

Media revenue was $202.6 million (or 42 percent of Intelsat’s total revenue) for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of 9 percent compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Government

Government revenue was $96.1 million (or 20 percent of Intelsat’s total revenue) for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 3 percent compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Average Fill Rate

Intelsat’s average fill rate at June 30, 2020 on our approximately 1,675 36 MHz station-kept wide-beam transponders was 75.1 percent, as compared to an average fill rate at March 31, 2020 of 78.5 percent on our approximately 1,675 transponders. In addition, at June 30, 2020 our fleet included approximately 1,225 36 MHz equivalent transponders of high-throughput Intelsat Epic capacity, reflecting no change from the prior quarter.

Contracted Backlog

At June 30, 2020, Intelsat’s contracted backlog, representing expected future revenue under existing contracts with customers, was $6.4 billion, as compared to $6.6 billion at March 31, 2020.

C-band Proceeding at the U.S. Federal Communications Commission ("FCC")

On June 19, 2020, the Company successfully filed its initial C-band transition plan with the FCC. This comprehensive plan was submitted after two years of coordinated outreach with customers, vendors, and industry stakeholders to ensure that Intelsat is well positioned to achieve the milestones outlined in the FCC's C-band order. Given those proactive efforts, Intelsat is poised to expedite the accelerated clearing process while maintaining the high-quality service to our customers and helping the U.S. defend its technology leadership position by providing valuable spectrum on which it can deploy next generation 5G networks.

Subsequent to the end of the period, comments were submitted to the FCC on Intelsat's initial transition plan from a number of C-band stakeholders and interested external parties. The Company is currently reviewing the comments and working with the FCC to constructively address any relevant concerns. Intelsat expects to provide feedback on these comments by the August 14, 2020 deadline.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by $27.4 million to $482.0 million, or a decrease of 5 percent as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019. By service type, our revenues increased or decreased due to the following:

Total On-Network Revenues decreased by $32.5 million, or 7 percent, to $429.0 million as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019 primarily due to the following:

Transponder services reported an aggregate decrease of $26.0 million, primarily due to volume reductions and non-renewals in both the network services and media business which was partially offset by new business driven by mobility and enterprise networks customers.

Managed services reported an aggregate decrease of $6.3 million, primarily due to a decline in media revenues, which was driven by lower occasional use video services and a termination of a video contract, partially offset by new FlexGround services provided to our government customers.

Total Off-Network and Other Revenues increased by $5.1 million, or 11 percent, to $53.0 million, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019 primarily due to the following:

Transponder, MSS and other Off-Network services revenues increased by an aggregate of $5.9 million to $43.6 million, primarily due to an increase in government revenues driven by new business in third-party services.

Satellite-related services reported a decrease of $0.8 million to $9.4 million, primarily due to delays in launch missions due to COVID-19.

Direct costs of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) increased by $11.5 million, or 12 percent, to $107.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019. The increase was primarily due to a $5.7 million increase in third-party capacity costs incurred in connection with government customers, a $3.4 million increase in staff-related expenses largely relating to our employee retention incentive plans and a $3.2 million increase in service fees related to the use of mission extension vehicle 1 (MEV-1).

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $8.0 million, or 14 percent, to $63.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019. The increase was primarily due to a $3.5 million increase in bad debt expense and a $3.0 million increase in staff-related expenses.

Depreciation and amortization expense decreased by $1.2 million, or 1 percent, to $162.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to the timing of a satellite becoming fully depreciated.

Interest expense, net consists of the gross interest expense we incur, together with gains and losses on interest rate cap contracts we hold (which reflect the change in their fair value), offset by interest income earned and the amount of interest we capitalize related to assets under construction. As of June 30, 2020, we held interest rate cap contracts with an aggregate notional amount of $2.4 billion to mitigate the risk of interest rate increases on the floating-rate term loans under our senior secured credit facilities. The contracts have not been designated as hedges for accounting purposes.

Interest expense, net decreased by $98.1 million, or 31 percent, to $222.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $320.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease was principally due to the following:

a decrease of $89.6 million in interest expense primarily resulting from Chapter 11 restructuring activities; and

a decrease of $10.8 million corresponding to the decrease in fair value of the interest rate cap contracts we hold; partially offset by

an increase of $2.7 million from lower capitalized interest primarily resulting from decreased levels of satellites and related assets under construction.

The non-cash portion of total interest expense, net was $34.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, primarily consisting of interest expense related to the significant financing component identified in customer contracts, amortization of deferred financing fees, and amortization and accretion of discounts and premiums.

Other income (expense), net was $2.8 million income for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to other expense, net of $28.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Other expense, net for the three months ended June 30, 2019 primarily consisted of a net loss of $32.0 million related to a change in value of certain investments in third parties.

Reorganization items reflect direct costs incurred in connection with the Chapter 11 cases. Reorganization items, net of $298.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 primarily consisted of $197.0 million related to the write-off of debt discount, premium and issuance costs, $52.2 million of financing fees related to the DIP Facility and $49.0 million in professional fees. There were no comparable amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Asset Impairments reflect an impairment charge of $34.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 relating to certain satellite and launch vehicle deposits. We recognized an impairment charge of $381.6 million during the three months ended June 30, 2019 relating to the failure of Intelsat 29e.

Provision for (Benefit from) income taxes increased from income tax benefit by $8.3 million to income tax expense of $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019. The increase was principally attributable to the tax benefit related to the satellite impairment loss recognized in the three months ended June 30, 2019 and higher income for our U.S. subsidiaries in the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds, totaled $4.8 million and $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Net Income, Net Income per Diluted Common Share attributable to Intelsat S.A., EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Net loss attributable to Intelsat S.A. was $405.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to a net loss of $529.7 million for the same period in 2019.

Net loss per diluted common share attributable to Intelsat S.A. was $2.85 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to net loss of $3.76 per diluted common share for the same period in 2019.

EBITDA was a loss of $18.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to a loss of $52.1 million for the same period in 2019, reflecting lower revenue and higher operating costs, as described above.

Adjusted EBITDA was $342.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, or 71 percent of revenue, compared to $373.8 million, or 73 percent of revenue, for the same period in 2019.

Free Cash Flow Used In Operations1

Net cash provided by operating activities was $40.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Free cash flow used in operations was $121.6 million for the same period. Free cash flow from (used in) operations is defined as net cash provided by operating activities and other proceeds from satellites from investing activities, less payments for satellites and other property and equipment (including capitalized interest). Payments for satellites and other property and equipment from investing activities, net during the three months ended June 30, 2020 were $161.9 million.

____ 1In this release, financial measures are presented both in accordance with U.S. GAAP and also on a non-U.S. GAAP basis. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (or AEBITDA), free cash flow from (used in) operations and related margins included in this release are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures. Please see the condensed consolidated financial information below for information reconciling non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Intelsat Safe Harbor Statement:

Some of the information and statements contained in this earnings release and certain oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Intelsat constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that do not directly or exclusively relate to historical facts. When used in this earnings release, the words “may,” “will,” “might,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “intend,” “potential,” “outlook,” and “continue,” and the negative of these terms, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding: the effects of the Company and certain of its subsidiaries’ voluntary commencement of cases under Chapter 11 (the “Chapter 11 Cases”) of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia (the “Bankruptcy Court”) on our liquidity or results of operations or business prospects; our ability to confirm and consummate a plan of reorganization; our belief as to the likelihood of the cause of the failure of Intelsat 29e occurring on our other satellites; our guidance regarding our expectation that the launches of our satellites in the future will position us for growth; our plans for satellite launches in the near to mid-term; our intention to maximize the value of our spectrum rights; our expectations as to our ability to comply with the final U.S. Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”) order regarding clearing C-band spectrum in North America, including the availability of adequate resources and funds required to comply and the receipt of accelerated clearing payments set forth in the FCC order; our belief that the scale of our fleet can reduce the financial impact of any satellite anomalies or launch failures and protect against service interruptions; our belief that the diversity of our revenue allows us to benefit from changing market conditions and lowers our risk from revenue fluctuations in our service applications and geographic regions; our belief that developing differentiated services and investing in related software- and standards-based technology will allow us to unlock opportunities that are essential to providing global broadband connectivity; and our assessments regarding how long satellites that have experienced anomalies in the past should be able to provide service on their transponders.

The forward-looking statements reflect Intelsat's intentions, plans, expectations, anticipations, projections, estimations, predictions, outlook, assumptions and beliefs about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Intelsat's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements include known and unknown risks. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from historical results or those anticipated or predicted by these forward-looking statements include: risks associated with operating our in-orbit satellites; satellite launch failures, satellite launch and construction delays and in-orbit failures or reduced satellite performance; potential changes in the number of companies offering commercial satellite launch services and the number of commercial satellite launch opportunities available in any given time period that could impact our ability to timely schedule future launches and the prices we pay for such launches; our ability to obtain new satellite insurance policies with financially viable insurance carriers on commercially reasonable terms or at all, as well as the ability of our insurance carriers to fulfill their obligations; possible future losses on satellites that are not adequately covered by insurance; U.S. and other government regulation; changes in our contracted backlog or expected contracted backlog for future services; pricing pressure and overcapacity in the markets in which we compete; our ability to access capital markets for debt or equity; the competitive environment in which we operate; customer defaults on their obligations to us; the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our business, the economic environment and our expected financial results; our international operations and other uncertainties associated with doing business internationally; litigation; risks, uncertainties, and increased administrative and legal costs related to the Chapter 11 Cases; our ability to improve our liquidity and long-term capital structure and address our debt service obligations through the restructuring; our ability to obtain timely approval by the Bankruptcy Court with respect to the motions that we have filed or will file in the Chapter 11 Cases; objections to the Company’s restructuring process or other pleadings filed that could protract the Chapter 11 Cases or interfere with the Company’s ability to consummate the restructuring; the length of time that the Company will operate under Chapter 11 protection and the continued availability of operating capital during the pendency of the Chapter 11 Cases; our substantial level of indebtedness and related debt service obligations and restrictions, including those expected to be imposed by covenants in any exit financing, that may limit our operational and financial flexibility; the conditions to which our debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing is subject and the risk that these conditions may not be satisfied for various reasons, including for reasons outside of our control; our ability to develop and execute our business plan during the pendency of the Chapter 11 Cases; potential delays in the Chapter 11 process due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to continue as a going concern and maintain relationships with regulators, suppliers, customers, employees and other third parties as a result of such going concern during the restructuring. Known risks include, among others, the risks described in Intelsat’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Intelsat’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; the political, economic, regulatory and legal conditions in the markets we are targeting for communications services or in which we operate; and other risks and uncertainties inherent in the telecommunications business in general and the satellite communications business in particular. Because actual results could differ materially from Intelsat's intentions, plans, expectations, anticipations, projections, estimations, predictions, outlook, assumptions and beliefs about the future, you are urged to view all forward-looking statements with caution. Intelsat does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INTELSAT S.A. (DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION) UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Revenue $ 509,407 $ 482,034 Operating expenses: Direct costs of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 95,447 106,961 Selling, general and administrative 55,855 63,863 Depreciation and amortization 163,808 162,614 Satellite impairment loss 381,565 — Impairment of non-amortizable intangible and other assets — 34,043 Total operating expenses 696,675 367,481 Income (loss) from operations (187,268 ) 114,553 Interest expense, net 320,680 222,533 Other income (expense), net (28,671 ) 2,762 Reorganization items — (298,691 ) Loss before income taxes (536,619 ) (403,909 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (7,507 ) 818 Net loss (529,112 ) (404,727 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (610 ) (628 ) Net loss attributable to Intelsat S.A. $ (529,722 ) $ (405,355 ) Net loss per common share attributable to Intelsat S.A.: Basic $ (3.76 ) $ (2.85 ) Diluted $ (3.76 ) $ (2.85 )

INTELSAT S.A. (DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION) UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Net loss $ (529,112 ) $ (404,727 ) Add (Subtract): Interest expense, net 320,680 222,533 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (7,507 ) 818 Depreciation and amortization 163,808 162,614 EBITDA $ (52,131 ) $ (18,762 ) EBITDA Margin NM NM

Note:

Intelsat calculates a measure called EBITDA to assess the operating performance of Intelsat S.A. EBITDA consists of earnings before net interest, loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt, taxes and depreciation and amortization. Given our high level of leverage, refinancing activities are a frequent part of our efforts to manage our costs of borrowing. Accordingly, we consider loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt an element of interest expense.

