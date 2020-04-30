Intelsat Announces New Investor Relations Vice President

Industry veteran brings expertise in cultivating strong relationships with investment community

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelsat (NYSE: I), operator of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network, today announced that Tahmin O. Clarke has joined the company as Vice President of Investor Relations.

Based in the company’s McLean, Va. office, Clarke is responsible for managing the company’s relationships with shareholders, bondholders and lenders, and the equity and fixed income research analyst community. He will report to Intelsat Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer David M. Tolley.

“Tahmin’s financial acumen and deep expertise in leading investor communications in the communications sector will serve as a tremendous asset to us, especially during this time of industry transition as we evaluate our future opportunities,” said Tolley. “He brings a deep understanding of the complexities of our sector and a reputation for proactive relationship-building and stakeholder communications. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the Intelsat family.”

Clarke comes to Intelsat with nearly 20 years’ expertise in investor relations and corporate finance in the telecommunications industry. Most recently, he was Vice President of Investor Relations for Reston, Va.’s Ligado Networks, a communications company that operates satellites and wireless networks.

Clarke also held senior-level roles with NII Holdings, Inc., providing mobile communications services under the Nextel brand in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Peru. He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical and computer engineering from Carnegie Mellon University and an MBA from the University of Maryland Robert H. Smith School of Business. He is a CFA® charterholder.

About Intelsat:

As the foundational architects of satellite technology, Intelsat operates the world’s largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructure. We apply our unparalleled expertise and global scale to connect people, businesses and communities, no matter how difficult the challenge. Intelsat is uniquely positioned to help our customers turn possibilities into reality – transformation happens when businesses, governments and communities use Intelsat’s next-generation global network and managed services to build their connected future. Learn more at Intelsat.com.

Meghan Macdonald

meghan.macdonald@intelsat.com

(571) 314-4815