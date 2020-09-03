Intelligent Waves Taps Brian Brennan as New Senior Vice President of Client Operations

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent Waves LLC (“IW”), a leading-edge trusted IT systems integrator that delivers high-impact transformational IT solutions to Government’s most mission-critical challenges in austere and demanding environments, has announced that Brian Brennan has joined the company as its new Senior Vice President of Client Operations. In support of unprecedented growth and expansion, Brennan will be responsible for leading and elevating the company’s client operations performance with a strategic focus on maximizing delivery, optimizing program management, and scaling Intelligent Waves’ stellar IT Services in support of operational excellence.

Brian Brennan has over 20 years of proven leadership roles in executing and positively impacting federal IT programs throughout his career in public sector leadership at Pragmatics, InfoZen, and Pyramid Systems. In his last role at Pyramid systems, Brian led successful Client Delivery Operations to SEC, DHS (USCIS, ICE, FEMA), HUD, DOJ ATF, and DOT.

Brennan is a passionate advocate of total client engagement, which focuses on strategic communications, transparency, accountability, and continuous measurement and visible improvement of program satisfaction while fostering a trusted-advisor relationship with both customers and employees alike. He is a culture builder and embraces the challenges of scaling complex IT programs.

Brennan brings to IW his extensive successful experience in managing high-level Federal IT government customer relationships (CIO/DCIO, Branch Chief, and Section Chief), consistent business growth, and proven ability to exceed revenue and profit targets. During his tenure in the GovCon industry, Brennan developed, managed, and delivered corporate-level Project Management training and CMMi-5 processes and thought leadership to support delivery excellence.

“We recruited Brian to help us elevate the company’s client operations with a strategic focus on maximizing quality of delivery, optimizing program management, and helping scale our exceptional record of operational excellence as we continue to grow,” said Tony Crescenzo, President for Intelligent Waves.

Brian Brennan stated, “I’m thrilled to join Intelligent Waves for two reasons: it has a world-class management team and a winning culture of mission-first operational excellence. I am excited about the opportunity to help IW scale its delivery and add value to help support its growth while maintaining and optimizing its core tenets of excellence.”

Brennan has earned his academic credentials through a bachelor’s degree from Ramapo College, a Master’s degree from The George Washington University, and a graduate certificate from The MIT Sloan School of Management in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He is a certified professional in ITIL Foundation Level and Project Management (PMP).

