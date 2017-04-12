Intel to Deploy FreeD Technology in NFL Stadiums

SANTA CLARA — The Intel Corporation plans to deploy its freeD replay technology in select NFL stadiums across the league, adding to existing deployments in stadiums in Baltimore, Houston and San Francisco. Intel freeD technology creates dynamic and immersive experiences for football fans, enabling views of the greatest plays from every angle.

This technology will bring a new level of compelling commentary to live broadcasts as well as digital and mobile NFL platforms. Intel freeD technology was showcased in this year’s Super Bowl LI game broadcast when the New England Patriots came from behind to defeat the Atlanta Falcons.

“The Intel Sports Group is committed to transforming how sports leagues and rights holders can deliver immersive experiences that enhance fan engagement,” said James Carwana, general manager, Intel Sports Group. “By integrating Intel technology into select NFL stadiums, we’re enabling unparalleled views of the action to some of the most passionate fans in the world. With Intel’s freeD technology, we’ll offer fans a more immersive viewing experience, draw in new content engagement and push the boundaries of sports innovation.”

“We are very excited to be in partnership with a technology leader like Intel,” said Vishal Shah, senior vice president of Digital Media for the NFL. “Fans will be able to experience compelling new vantage points of game action, both at home and in the stadium. We look forward to seeing what we can build together with Intel freeD technology, and driving innovative sports experiences for our fans.”

One feature of Intel’s freeD technology is 360 replay technology, which creates unique perspectives of game action through “virtual” cameras. Each stadium is equipped with dozens of 5K ultra-high definition cameras coupled with Intel-based servers capable of processing up to 1 terabyte of data per 15- to 30-second clip. The volumetric video capture travels over miles of fiber-optic cables and is fed to a special control room where a team of producers select and package the replays.

Highlights from Intel freeD-equipped stadiums will be available to fans on NFL.com, NFL Mobile and the NFL YouTube channel. Additionally, the NFL and Intel will work with NFL Clubs and game broadcast partners to expand the use of Intel freeD technology.