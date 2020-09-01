BusinessWire

Intel Promotes Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Barbara Whye

Whye Adds Responsibility for Intel Foundation and Corporate Responsibility Office

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intel Corporation today announced the promotion of Barbara Whye, chief diversity and inclusion officer and vice president of Social Impact and Human Resources, to corporate vice president. This appointment reflects Whye’s expanded role overseeing the Intel Foundation and the Corporate Responsibility Office to create more sustainable systemic change and to expand Intel’s social impact globally.



In addition to leading Intel’s $300 million Diversity in Technology initiative, which resulted in reaching full representation in Intel’s U.S. workforce in October 2018, Whye is also responsible for Intel’s investments and programs that deliver positive global impact and enrich lives globally. This includes the advancement of Intel’s leadership in corporate responsibility and integration of inclusive, accessible and sustainable practices in operations, supply chain and product innovation.

Against the backdrop of COVID-19 and a demand for greater social justice, Barb has shown deep understanding of our employees’ needs and is leading Intel and our industry to accelerate momentum in diversity, inclusion, corporate responsibility and social equity initiatives,” said Intel Chief People Officer Sandra Rivera. “She and her team have turned this moment of crisis into a movement for action, and she has distinguished herself as a leader within Intel and in the industry.”

Whye joined Intel in 1995 as an engineer and has since held numerous positions, including leadership and project engineering roles responsible for acquiring and starting new facilities for Intel worldwide. She also leads the investment strategy for Intel’s global STEM education portfolio, with an emphasis on girls and underserved populations.

Barbara Whye’s photograph and biography are available on the Intel Newsroom.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.


Contacts

Patricia Oliverio-Lauderdale
408-653-5478
patricia.oliverio-lauderdale@intel.com

