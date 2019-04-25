Intel Launches 9th Generation Mobile Chips

Intel has launched the new 9th Gen Intel Core mobile H-series processors, designed for gamers and video creators.

Intel says these are its most powerful mobile chips ever and why wouldn’t they be since they are the company’s newest processors?

“Our new 9th Gen platform is designed to delight gamers, creators and performance users by giving them more of what they want. We are bringing desktop-caliber performance with up to 5 Ghz and 8 cores in a range of thinner systems and new level of connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) so users can game or create where they want,” said Fredrik Hamberger, general manager of the Premium and Gaming Laptop Segments at Intel.

New laptops powered by the 9th Gen Intel Core mobile processors will launch this week from manufacturers including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and MSI.

Intel also announced new 9th generation processors for desktop computers. The 9th Gen Intel Core desktop processor lineup includes more than 25 total products with options ranging from Intel Core i3 up to Intel Core i9. The family also brings Pentium Gold and Celeron products to market for entry-level computing, giving consumers even more options to find the right desktop to fit their specific need and budgets.