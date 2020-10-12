Intel, IIIT-Hyderabad, PHFI And Telangana Government Launch Applied Artificial Intelligence Research Center

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--What’s New: Today at the inaugural all.ai 2020 Virtual Summit, Intel India in collaboration with the government of Telangana, International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) and Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) announced the launch of INAI, an applied artificial intelligence (AI) research center in Hyderabad. INAI is an initiative to apply AI to population scale problems in the Indian context, with a focus on identifying and solving challenges in the healthcare and smart mobility segments through strong ecosystem collaboration.

“ With its unique strengths of talent, technology, data availability, and the potential for population-scale AI adoption, India has this tremendous opportunity to lead human-centric applications and democratize AI for the world. Our aspiration is to make AI synonymous with India as we strive to achieve the true potential of AI in critical segments like healthcare, smart mobility and the future of work by advancing innovation, research, technology and skills. The launch of the Applied AI Research Center, initiatives to train students on AI readiness skills and the all.ai 2020 Summit reinforce our commitment towards realizing the exponential impact of AI in an inclusive, collaborative and responsible manner.”

–Nivruti Rai, Intel country head for India and vice president of the Data Platforms Group

How It Will Work: INAI will act as a catalyst to accelerate India’s leadership in AI by driving innovation and entrepreneurship, creating national assets such as curated datasets, computing infrastructure, tools and frameworks with the aim to attract global talent for high-impact research towards social sector development. This collaborative effort, championed by Intel and catalyzed by the Government of Telangana, is anchored at IIIT-H and brings multiple institutions together to work on solutions that have societal-scale impact. PHFI is the founding healthcare partner in this initiative.

Why It Matters: As India continues its transformation, adoption of technology-led innovations becomes important to solve the country’s societal challenges in the critical areas of healthcare, smart mobility and the future of work. The need of the hour is for industry, government, academia and the public to work together to support development of technology with thoughtful consideration of its application in an ethical and inclusive manner. INAI will leverage the broader computing strengths and academic expertise of IIIT-H, the technology leadership and architecture strength of Intel, the public health expertise of PHFI, as well as expertise from other domain and technology players to drive targeted outcomes in technology innovation, entrepreneurship development, job creation and international collaboration.

“ The launch of INAI, the Applied AI Research Center in Hyderabad, is a key milestone in our digitalization journey,” said Sri K. T. Rama Rao, Hon’ble Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, government of Telangana. “ I strongly believe it is imperative for all ecosystem stakeholders to collectively work with a synchronous effort towards realizing our AI vision for enabling better governance and elevating quality of life for our people.”

In the smart mobility domain, INAI will advance research in the area of road safety with the aim of using AI to reduce road accidents and fatalities in the country. In the area of public health, the center will work to enable solutions to extend health coverage to every individual and advance research for better prediction of non-communicable diseases.

About all.ai 2020 Virtual Summit and AI For Youth Symposium: The all.ai 2020 Virtual Summit on Oct. 12-16 has been brought together by Intel India in collaboration with the industry, academia and government to offer a deep dive into leveraging AI to solve problems at population scale. The virtual summit will focus on India’s massive potential to develop AI solutions through large-scale skilling, applied research and supportive policy, with dedicated days focused on youth skills, healthcare, mobility and the future of work. The program also includes the AI For Youth Virtual Symposium that will enable over 10,000 youth to learn AI readiness skills, gain an immersive experience and witness AI social impact projects created by their peers.

