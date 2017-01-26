Intel Has Record Quarterly Revenues

SANTA CLARA — Intel Corporation had a record year. The Silicon Valley chip maker reported full-year revenue of $59.4 billion and net income of $10.3 billion and EPS of $2.12.

The company generated approximately $21.8 billion in cash from operations, paid dividends of $4.9 billion and used $2.6 billion to repurchase 81 million shares of stock.

For the fourth quarter, Intel posted revenue of $16.4 billion, a record for quarterly revenue, and net income of $3.6 billion and EPS of 73 cents.

In 2016, the company generated approximately $8.2 billion in cash from operations, paid dividends of $1.2 billion, and used $533 million to repurchase 15 million shares of stock.

“The fourth quarter was a terrific finish to a record-setting and transformative year for Intel. In 2016, we took important steps to accelerate our strategy and refocus our resources while also launching exciting new products, successfully integrating Altera, and investing in growth opportunities,” said Brian Krzanich, Intel CEO. “I’m pleased with our 2016 performance and confident in our future.”

By division, the company reported:

Client Computing Group revenue of $32.9 billion, up 2 percent from 2015

Data Center Group revenue of $17.2 billion, up 8 percent from 2015

Internet of Things Group revenue of $2.6 billion, up 15 percent from 2015

Non-Volatile Memory Solution Group revenue of $2.6 billion, down 1 percent from 2015

Intel Security Group revenue of $2.2 billion, up 9 percent from 2015

Programmable Solutions Group revenue of $1.7 billion

Intel said it had 106,000 employees at the end of 2016, down from 107,300 a year ago.