Intel CEO to Give Keynote at CES

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich will give the keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Monday, January 8.

Krazinich will be on stage to deliver the preshow address at 6:30 PM, Monday, January 8. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association, CES is the largest technology trade expo in the world. The 2018 CES will run January 9-12, 2018, in Las Vegas at the new Park Theater in the Monte Carlo Hotel and Casino, which is owned by MGM Resorts. Over 180,000 people attended CES in 2017.

Krzanich last delivered a CES keynote in 2016 where he outlined the expanding boundaries of technology and how the world is being reshaped. In 2017, he hosted a first-of-its-kind press conference in Virtual Reality (VR) at the show. This year he returns with a keynote, where he will explore how we are entering an artificial intelligence revolution and showcase the amazing new experiences that are possible when we unlock the power of data.

“We love hosting Brian Krzanich as a CES keynoter. Not only is he an incredible visionary, but he backs up his visions with action. Intel’s focus on data combined with Brian’s forward-thinking outlook is shaping innovation of the future,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “Brian’s fourth keynote at CES will show how Intel is taking the next steps to reimagine how data will create amazing new experiences that will transform daily lives.”

Krzanich was elected CEO in May 2013 after serving in a variety of technical and leadership roles in manufacturing and as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. As CEO, Krzanich is transforming Intel from a PC-centric to a data-centric company. Under his leadership, Intel has expanded in markets like memory, modems and programmable solutions while investing in emerging areas like AI, 5G and autonomous driving. These efforts have aligned Intel around what Krzanich sees as its greatest opportunities for growth and invention – all driven by the explosion of data.