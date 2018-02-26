Intel Capital Leads $50 Million Round for Moovit

Moovit App Global, developer of the world’s #1 transit app, has closed a $50 million Series D round led by Intel Capital. All Moovit’s earlier investors participated, including Sequoia, BMW iVentures, NGP, Ashton Kutcher’s Sound Ventures, BRM, Gemini, Vaizra, Vintage, and newcomer Hanaco.

Moovit is based in Israel with offices in San Francisco. The company has raised over $133 million to date.

Moovit’s free app provides comprehensive transit information to more than 120 million users in more than 2,000 cities in 80 countries. The company has amassed the world’s largest repository of transit data and generates more than one billion movement data points a day. Moovit shaped its data into the Smart Transit Suite to help municipalities and transit operators better manage their networks.

Professor Amnon Shashua, Senior Vice President of Intel and CEO / CTO of Mobileye, will join Moovit’s Board of Directors as an observer.

Moovit Co-founder and CEO Nir Erez said the company will use the funds to continue its mission to be part of every urban mobility trip. This includes expanding its global sales team, enhancing its consumer products to support user growth, and investing in its Mobility as a Service (MaaS) platform.

“Moovit expects to surpass 1 billion users by 2021 and to expand significantly the number of cities that use Moovit’s data analytics to improve urban mobility,” Erez said. “We are especially thrilled about our plans to collaborate with Mobileye. It’s a synergistic relationship at an exciting time to be shaping the future of urban mobility.”

“With significant investments in automated driving, mobility management platforms and smart infrastructure, Intel is at the forefront of a fundamental transformation of urban mobility,” Shashua said. “We’re working with some of the most innovative transit companies, municipalities and transit authorities to build critical foundational technologies for this transformation.”

“Moovit is one of the world’s leaders in public transit data and analytics,” Shashua continued. “The combination of Mobileye’s and Moovit’s technology and data will be instrumental in making cities ready for autonomous vehicles.”