Instapage Lands $15 Million Series A

Instapage was founded in 2012 to address the digital marketer’s problem of ad clicks that do not convert by streamlining the process of deploying unique landing pages. Since then, Instapage has grown into a powerful set of post ad-click optimization products that enable advertisers and marketers to create, personalize, and optimize landing pages at scale to maximize conversions. Instapage improves advertising ROI by providing a rich, scalable, and highly intuitive suite of features and analytics, which promotes rapid time-to-market while reducing dependence on costly technical resources.

“There is a significant relevance problem at the point of advertising conversion,” said Tyson Quick, Founder and CEO of Instapage. “Advertisers spend significant time and money deploying highly targeted ads that direct to the same generic visitor experience. We’re on a mission to solve this efficiency problem. Instapage has been instrumental in helping advertisers improve their operations, and we’re excited to continue on this trajectory with Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital as a partnering investor.”

This new funding comes after multiple years of strong growth. Instapage has grown to support more than 15,000 clients globally including leading agencies and Fortune 500 companies, largely through a self-sustained business model and without traditional venture capital investment. Instapage clients have deployed more than one million landing pages and experience conversion rates significantly higher than the industry average. Instapage further assists clients by offering an extensive content and template library and seamlessly integrating with more than 40 partners including advertising platforms, marketing automation, and CRM.

“Instapage has a clear vision for improving digital marketing efficiency and has built an impressive product for marketers to create more successful advertising campaigns without the need for external or technical resources,” said Pete Chung, Head of Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital. “We’re confident that this next phase of growth will further establish Instapage as the authority on converting ad clicks and optimizing conversions, and we look forward to working with Instapage to bring post-click optimization to a larger audience.”