Instagram Names New Leader

Adam Mosseri, Instagram’s current Vice President of Product, has been named the new Head of Instagram starting today in a blog post by founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger.

The pair announced their resignation from Instagram last week.

Mosseri began his career as a designer, managed his own design consultancy, and then joined the Facebook design team in 2008. Since he joined, he moved from design into product management, and spent time working on Facebook Mobile then News Feed and most recently, he was recruited by Systrom and Krieger to Instagram. In his role leading Instagram, Adam will oversee all functions of the business and will recruit a new executive team including a head of engineering, head of product and head of operations.

Mosseri has a Bachelor’s degree from NYU.